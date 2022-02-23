Bulloch County Schools Recruitment Fair is Saturday

Bulloch County Schools will host an Employee Recruitment Fair on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon, at Statesboro High School.

According to Hayley Greene, public relations director for Bulloch County Schools, the school district is hiring for all job types.

Greene said interested candidates are invited to meet with principals and hiring supervisors. Applicants may bring a resume if they have one, particularly if they are seeking a teaching position, or visit the event's resume resource table for tips about how to create one.

According to a release from Bulloch County Schools, the Employee Recruitment Fair will provide applicants:

• Information about the school district's many career opportunities.

• A showcase of individual exhibit tables for each school and department to help applicants learn more about them and make decisions about where they may like to work and for what jobs they may want to apply.

• A time to get noticed and have meaningful face-to-face conversations with school principals and hiring supervisors to help make employment decisions. Some jobs receive hundreds of applicants, so this is an opportunity to stand out.

• A time to learn how to create an online profile on Bulloch County Schools’ online jobs website, Applitrack, so applicants can be considered for any current or upcoming job postings.

• A time to learn how to become a certified teacher, if someone has a four-year college degree in an area other than education, and they are interested in becoming a teacher, we will have representatives and information about state certification program options to become a certified teacher.

• A time to complete a paper application for applicants interested in clerical, bus driver, bus monitor, school food services, or custodian jobs.





Available jobs

Greene said Bulloch County Schools encourages interested applicants for all job types to attend: administrators, teachers, special education teachers and support professionals, counselors, nurses, clerical staff, bookkeepers, school food services workers, school bus drivers, school bus monitors, bus mechanics, custodians, paraprofessionals, and more.

Applicants who are interested in being a substitute for any of these positions also are encouraged to attend.