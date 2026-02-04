Bulloch County Schools' Employee Recruitment Fair is Feb. 10

Bulloch County Schools will hold its annual Employee Recruitment Fair on Tuesday, Feb. 10, from 5-7:30 p.m. in the cafeteria of Statesboro High School.

Guests may enter the Lee Hill Arena Entrance of the school, which is across from Womack Field and adjacent to the school's main parking lots. There are current and future openings available, and the district also hires substitutes for most job types. See a complete list of current openings at bullochschools.org/jobs.

According to a release from the school district, the event is for all job types and experience levels.

“Whether you are seeking a position as a teacher, administrator, or skilled support staff, this is a time to explore available career opportunities, connect with school and department leaders, and learn how to apply online for jobs,” the release stated.

The trade show-like set up will allow people to visit any of the booths of 15 schools, three learning programs and key departments like Transportation, School Nutrition and Maintenance. Also, there will be representatives available to speak to educators who want to become certified to teach in Georgia or degreed professionals from any field who want to become a teacher.

According to the release, the Employee Recruitment Fair is the kickoff for Bulloch County Schools' primary hiring season, which runs from February through August.

“While the school district fills open positions throughout the year, spring and summer are key to staffing for the upcoming school year,” the released stated.

The school district provides on-board training, mentoring, professional development, technology resources and competitive benefits and salaries for employees, particularly first-year teachers, who are also supported by a one-year New Teacher Experience program to help their transition into the classroom.

The school district's base pay scales for teachers and staff are also available on the website.

Bulloch County Schools is the county's second largest employer with more than 2,700 full-time, part-time, substitute and contracted services employees.