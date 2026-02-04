Bulloch County Schools celebrate Read Across Georgia Week

Bulloch County Schools celebrated Read Across Georgia Week, January 26–30, when adults across the state are encouraged to read aloud to children.

Two-thirds of Georgia’s third-grade students are not reading on grade level. Third grade is a critical benchmark for reading, as it is when students begin to transition from learning to read to reading to learn.

Research shows that reading aloud is the single most important thing adults can do to help prepare pre-school and early elementary children for reading and learning.

Bulloch County Schools and the Bulloch County Literacy Council, through multiple BullochREAD initiatives, are working to make Bulloch County a literacy-rich community. Learn more at bullochschools.org/read, find ways that you can encourage reading, and commit to reading aloud to the young children you know.