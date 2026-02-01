Bulloch County Schools, Bulloch Academy, STEAM to close Monday; Ogeechee Tech, GS go to virtual learning

Saturday’s winter storm brought snow and 16-degree temperatures that created icy road conditions throughout Bulloch County.

With high temperatures Sunday staying under 40 degrees and plunging into the low 20s overnight, Bulloch County Schools issued the following statement Sunday morning:

“Due to weather conditions and the latest information available from public safety, all of Bulloch County Schools' offices and schools will be closed on Monday, Feb. 2.

“The school district will make further updates on Monday about Tuesday's schedule. Please remain safe and have fun in the snow.”

Bulloch Academy and Statesboro STEAM also announced they will be closed Monday. Trinity Christian announced a 9 a.m. late arrival schedule, with classes beginning at 9:10 a.m. Monday.

Ogeechee Technical College will close its campus Monday. All classes will be conducted virtually. Georgia Southern University will go to virtual learning for Monday.

Trinity Episcopal Church, working with Bulloch County VOAD, has a warming center for Bulloch residents open through Monday morning.

The church is located at 441 Country Club Road, off the Bypass, in Statesboro. All people coming to the church are advised by the Bulloch County Emergency Management Agency to “bring all personal belongings, including bedding and any items they need for the night, with them when they arrive, as storage and return access may be limited.”

Bulloch County Public Safety officials are continuing to advise all residents to limit their travel Sunday, as road conditions remain dangerous.