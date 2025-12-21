Bulloch County Restaurant Inspections

The following are among the food service establishments inspected in November by the Bulloch County Health Department. The department scores on a 100-percentile scale. Kitchens are inspected at least every four months and are required to post their score sheets in public. The score and selected comments from health inspectors are included in each report.

All eating establishments are located in Statesboro, except where noted. To view all restaurant scores, visit dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections and select Bulloch County.





November 17

➤ Popeye's Chicken & Biscuits, 526 Fair Road

▲ Score: 85

Observed buildup on ice machine baffle. Advised person in charge to clean and sanitize. Corrected on-site; person in charge cleaned. Observed chicken hot-holding below 135 degrees F. Corrected on-site; food discarded. Inspector: Adreanna Konadu.





November 18

➤ La Casita, 8091 Burkhalter Road

▲ Score: 92

Observed drinking cup with lids stored on prep counters. Corrected on-site; moved cup to designated area. Observed a bag of peppers stored on the ground. Corrected on-site; person in charge removed from floor. Observed handle touching product in sugar container. Inspector: Konadu.





➤ Zerrano's Taqueria, 2855 Northside Drive

▲ Score: 93

Observed pizza in a warmer hot-holding below 135 degrees F. Advised person in charge to discard. Observed pizza warmer with an ambient temp below 135 degrees F. Repair or replace pizza warmer. Observed hand sink with a leak in plumbing. Repair hand sink. Inspector: Konadu.





November 19

➤ Seasons of Japan, 715 Northside Drive East Suite 8

▲ Score: 90

Observed knife sharpener stored on hand sink. Advised person in charge utensils cannot be stored on hand sink. Observed foods stored uncovered in reach-in units. Keep foods stored covered while not in use. Observed organic matter on soda nozzles. Clean and sanitize. Will follow up. Observed facility with an old inspection report posted. Must post the most recent inspection report. Observed utensils stored in a bucket of water in the prep sink next to the hibachi grill. Inspector: Konadu.





➤ Shogun Hibachi Grill & Sushi Bar, 609 Brannen Street Unit #5

▲ Score: 82

Observed foods in the hand-washing sink. Observed a sponge and dish soap in hand-washing sink and a server washing dishes at hand-washing sink. Advised server that the hand-washing sink is only for hand washing. Observed the dish washing machine without any detectable sanitizer. Corrected on-site; person in charge replaced sanitizer. Observed dumplings dated with dates of 10/29—11/05 and held past discard date. Person in charge states that the dumplings were made on 11/17 and staff forgot to change date sticker. Corrected on-site; discarded. Observed freshly prepared sushi rolls tightly wrapped in plastic and placed in reach-in cooler to cool. Advised person in charge that sushi needs to be cooled properly before being wrapped/covered for cold-holding. Inspector: Konadu.





November 20

➤ Starbucks, 101 Tormenta Way

▲ Score: 90

Observed hand-washing station without paper towels. Advised person in charge that the hand-washing sink shall always be supplied with paper towels. Observed hand-washing sink without soap. Advised person in charge that hand-washing sink shall always be supplied with soap. Observed coolers without internal thermometers. Coolers must have readable internal thermometers. Observed a spill and clutter on and around equipment. Inspector: Konadu.





➤ Wayback Burgers, 249 Tormenta Way Suite B5

▲ Score: 91

Observed uncovered food items in the reach-in cooler. Advised person in charge to keep foods covered when not in-use. Observed freshly-prepped foods — sliced tomatoes and raw ground beef — cooling improperly in closed containers. Went over proper cooling procedures with person in charge. Inspector: Konadu.





November 21

➤ Bigma's Soul Food Restaurant, 673 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive

▲ Score: 92

Observed a rag stored in the front hand-washing sink. Corrected on-site; rag removed. Observed body gel/cooling gel stored in the walk-in cooler. Advised person in charge to keep personal chemicals/items stored separately from foods and facility items. Inspector: Konadu.





➤ Burger King, 602 Fair Roa

▲ Score: 90

Observed dairy items in a reach-in cooler at 61 degrees F. Corrected on-site; person in charge instructed staff to discard items. Observed reach-in cooler with an ambient temp of 61 degrees F. Unit was unplugged and person in charge corrected. Inspector: Konadu.





➤ Tandoor & Tap, 40 East Main Street

▲ Score: 90

Observed employee's food stored on prep counter. Corrected on-site; person in charge discarded. Advised person in charge that employees shall not eat or drink in the food prep area. Observed hand-washing station without paper towels. Advised person in charge that the hand-washing station must be supplied with paper towels at all times. Observed foods stored uncovered throughout facility. Foods must be stored covered when not in use. Inspector: Konadu.





➤ Tokyo Japanese Restaurant, 100 Brampton Avenue Suite 1A

▲ Score: 99

Sufficient velocity to flush particles to drain or heated to 135 degrees F. Alternately the scoop can be stored on a clean dry food contact surface if washed/rinsed/sanitized at least once every four hours or whenever contaminated. Observed dish washer hand-drying clean dishes. Advised person in charge that dishes must air dry after being washed, rinsed and sanitized. Inspector: Konadu.





— compiled by Rheneta A. Washington Ward