Bulloch County Restaurant Inspections

The following are among the food service establishments inspected in December and January by the Bulloch County Health Department. The department scores on a 100-percentile scale. Kitchens are inspected at least every four months and are required to post their score sheets in public. The score and selected comments from health inspectors are included in each report.

All eating establishments are located in Statesboro, except where noted. To view all restaurant scores, visit dph. georgia.gov/environmentalhealth- inspections and select Bulloch County.

December 19

➤ Eagle's Nest, 225 Lanier Drive

▲ Score: 99

Observed single-service items not protected from contamination. Inspector: Marlin Thomas.

➤ Holiday Inn Express — Statesboro, 425 South Main Street

▲ Score: 93

Observed hand sink without paper towels. Observed single-service items not protected from contamination. Observed buildup/food debris on bottoms of reach-in coolers/freezers. Observed buildup on floors. Inspector: Thomas.

➤ Home 2 Suites, 1576 Brampton Avenue

▲ Score: 91

Observed potentially-hazardous food items not held at 41 degrees F or colder. Inspector: Thomas.

➤ Wendy's, 600 East Northside Drive

▲ Score: 96

Observed uncovered foods in reach-in freezer. Advised person in charge to keep foods covered when not in use. Inspector: Adreanna Konadu.

December 22

➤ Sonic At Buckhead, 880 Buckhead Drive

▲ Score: 98

Observed damaged floors throughout the facility. Inspector: Thomas.

➤ Southern Manor Retirement Inn, 1532 Fair Road

▲ Score: 85

Observed cook touch fried chicken with bare hands. Corrected on-site; person in charge washed hands and put on gloves. There shall be no bare hand contact with ready-to-eat foods. Observed a rag stored in hand-washing sink. Advised person in charge to not store items in the hand-washing sink. Handwashing sink is for handwashing only. Observed heavy buildup of grease on vent hood filters. Inspector: Konadu.

➤ The Gardens of Southern Manor, 625 Gentilly Road

▲ Score: 90

Observed raw shell eggs stored above ready-to-eat foods in the reach-in cooler. Corrected on-site; person in charge moved eggs. Observed wall/paint peeling in ware-washing room. Repair wall. Inspector: Konadu.

December 29

➤ Phenomenal Memories, 6 Carver Street

▲ Score: 100

Inspector: Aaron Jump.

December 30

➤ Dairy Queen, 2191 Northside Drive East

▲ Score: 95

Observed chili scoop stored on side of warmer with dried food residue buildup. Advised person in charge to store spoon inside container. Observed food debris buildup on equipment. Observed food debris on floors around cooking equipment and walls. Inspector: Konadu.

➤ PepperJack's Deli & Grill, 83 Parrish Street Portal

▲ Score: 89

Observed burgers hotholding under 135 degrees F in steam well. Advised person in charge to discard. Inspector: Konadu.

➤ Slim Chickens, 463 Northside Drive East

▲ Score: 99

Observed a box of singleservice cups stored on floor. Corrected on-site; person in charge removed from store. Inspector: Konadu.

January 2

➤ El Maguey Mexican Restaurant, 103 Parker Avenue, Brooklet

▲ Score: 91

Observed improper cooling of pico de gallo made 1/2/26 in a tightly-wrapped container. Went over cooling procedures with person in charge. Observed chest freezer damaged and chipped. Replace freezer. Observed damaged floor tiles in back room behind bar area. Repair tile. Observed back door with broken seal allowing light into facility. Repair seal to prevent pest entry. Inspector: Konadu.

➤ Ole Times Buffet, 24033 Highway 80 East

▲ Score: 90

Observed pork and chicken hot-holding at below 135 degrees F in a warmer. Corrected on-site; person in charge discarded pork and chicken. Observed single-service plates and bowls not in protective sleeves and accessible to the public. Keep single- service items in protective sleeves. Inspector: Konadu.

January 6

➤ PJ's Coffee, 23

Independence Way

▲ Score: 94

Observed chemicals stored on a rack above clean dishes. Corrected on-site; person in charge removed. Person in charge will purchase standing rack/rack for chemical storage and not store chemicals above 3-compartment sink. Observed bathroom door to not be selfclosing. Inspector: Konadu.

January 7

➤ Huey Magoo's, 141 Tormenta Way

▲ Score: 97

Observed coleslaw prepared 1/7/26 improperly cooling in a closed container. Leave foods partially uncovered. Inspector: Konadu.

January 8

➤ Gators & Gypsies, 19 East Vine Street

▲ Score: 87

Observed hand-washing sink blocked with chair and miscellaneous items such as pourers, etc. Hand-washing sinks are only to be used for hand-washing and no other use. Hand-washing sinks must be stocked with soap and towels, have hot and cold water and have a trash can adjacent to place used hand towels. Corrected on-site; items removed from hand sink. Observed 3-compartment sinks dirty, sticky. 3-compartment sink must be cleaned and sanitized between uses. Potentially-hazardous, readyto- eat, refrigerated foods must be labeled with a 7-day discard date by which food must be consumed or discarded. Observed multiple pieces of unused equipment stored in kitchen area. Equipment should be repaired or removed. No cooking of food for customers is permitted at this time, so there is no need for excess cooking equipment such as crock pots, ovens, etc. Ware-washing sink may not be used for hand-washing. 3-compartment sink must be used with soap in first compartment, plain rinse water in second compartment and chemical sanitizer in third compartment. Do not rinse sanitizer off. Chemical test strips must be used to check concentration of sanitizer. Observed sticky accumulations in reach-in coolers. Coolers must be cleaned with frequency that prevents accumulations. Inspector: Jump.

January 9

➤ Captain D's, 304 South Main Street

▲ Score: 93

Observed rack inside of reach-in units peeling and exposing rust. Replace all racks. Observed foods and debris in reach-in units and on equipment. Observed walls and floors not in good repair. Observed back wall with raw wood. Repair floors and walls. Raw wood must be sealed so that it is smooth and easily cleanable. Observed seal broken on back door allowing light into facility. Repair seal on door. Inspector: Konadu.

➤ Daylight Donuts, 455 South Main Street

▲ Score: 90

Observed facility is without a certified food safety manager (CFSM). Must obtain a CFSM as soon as possible (ASAP). Observed debris on inside and exterior of cooking and cold-holding equipment. Non-food-contact surfaces of equipment shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue and other debris. Observed damaged walls and ceiling. Observed debris on floors. All physical facilities shall be maintained in good repair. Inspector: Konadu.

➤ Teriyaki Japan, 325 Northside Drive East Suite A29

▲ Score: 94

Observed teriyaki sauce/ cooking sauce stored directly next to hand-washing sink and in direct line of splashing zone. Discussed with person in charge that foods are not to be stored near hand-washing sink. Observed live pest on door of reach-in cooler. Contact pest control for treatment. Will follow up. Inspector: Konadu.

January 13

➤ Southern Billiards & Burgers/Cowboys, 200 Lanier Drive

▲ Score: 84

Observed buildup on can opener blade. Observed old meat buildup around meat slicer. Observed heavy buildup on soda nozzle in bar area. All food contact surfaces shall be cleaned to sight and to touch. Observed evidence of mop water being disposed of in 3-compartment sink. Mop water is to be disposed of in the mop sink. Observed buildup in microwave. Clean microwave. Observed leaking plumbing in bar area. Repair leak. Observed buildup, food debris on floors throughout the facility. Clean floors. Observed floors not in good repair throughout facility. Repair floors. Observed women's bathroom with a broken countertop. Repair. Observed dead pest inside reach-in cooler in bar area. Continue pest control treatment. Inspector: Konadu.

➤ Z Best, 224 South Main Street

▲ Score: 99 (New)

Observed raw wood doors in bathrooms. Door must be sealed to be smooth and easily cleanable. Will follow up. Observed light above mop sink not operational. Repair light. Will follow up in 60 days. Inspector: Konadu.