Bulloch County Restaurant Inspections

The following are among the food service establishments inspected in December by the Bulloch County Health Department. The department scores on a 100-percentile scale. Kitchens are inspected at least every four months and are required to post their score sheets in public. The score and selected comments from health inspectors are included in each report.

All eating establishments are located in Statesboro, except where noted. To view all restaurant scores, visit dph. georgia. gov/ environmentalhealth- inspections and select Bulloch County.

December 5

➤ Market Street Deli/Gus Mart 2, IT Building/P.O. Box 7994

▲ Score: 94

Observed buildup on slicer blade. Clean filters in hood. Inspector: Marlin Thomas.

➤ Marriot Springhill Suites, 105 Springhill Drive

▲ Score: 100

Inspector: Aaron Jump.

➤ Starbucks At Georgia Southern, 1 Georgia Avenue/ P.O. Box 8138 ▲ Score: 96

Observed buildup in reach-in coolers in front serving area. Observed buildup and food debris on floors. Inspector: Thomas.

December 8

➤ China One, 400 Parker Avenue Suite 400, Brooklet

▲ Score: 93

Observed crackers stored uncovered. Keep all foods covered when not in use. Observed personal items stored on prep tables. Personal items are to be stored in designated areas for employees. Inspector: Adreanna Konadu.

December 9

➤ Chick-fil-A of Statesboro, 352 East Northside Drive

▲ Score: 97

Observed food debris on iPad behind soup station. Observed food debris on wall behind soup station. Inspector: Konadu.

December 10

➤ Arby's, 622 Fair Road

▲ Score: 90

Observed tomatoes coldholding above 41 degrees F. Corrected on-site. Observed roast beef hot-holding below 135 degrees F. Corrected onsite; discarded. Observed damaged/missing floor tiles. Inspector: Konadu.

➤ Blaze Pizza, Tormenta Way Suite C1

▲ Score: 96

Observed black organic buildup on soda nozzles. Soda machine shall be cleaned with frequency that prevents accumulations. Inspector: Jump.

➤ Chick-fil-A #05424, 333 Tormenta Way

▲ Score: 96

Observed dishwasher with a final rinse temperature of 161 degrees F. Repair to have a final rinse temp of 180 degrees F. Inspector: Konadu.

December 11

➤ Azul Tex-Mex Express, 408 South Main Street

▲ Score: 91

Observed dumped ice in hanObserved meats hot-holding at less than 135 degrees F. Corrected on-site; meats reheated to above 165 degrees F. Inspector: Jump.

➤ CookOut Statesboro Inc.,

550 Fair Road

▲ Score: 86

Observed food handler drinking from personal cup without a lid or straw. Advised person in charge that staff members need to drink from cups that have lids and straws. Observed pulled pork hot-holding at under 135 degrees F. Went over proper re-heating procedures with staff. Re-heating should be done rapidly and not to exceed two-hour limit of reaching appropriate temperature. Thermometers must be available to check temps during reheating processes. Observed prep top unit with an ambient temp of 46 degrees F. Repair to cold-hold at 41 degrees F or below. Do not store temperature-controlled foods in unit. Inspector: Konadu.

➤ Wendy's, 500 Fair Road

▲ Score: 95

Observed a reach-in cooler without a thermometer. Observed an old inspection report posted for 10/24. Must post the most recent inspection report. Observed utility hose stored in basin of utility sink.

Inspector: Konadu.

December 12

➤ Baby CJ's Rib Shack & BBQ, 27320 Highway 80, Portal

▲ Score: 81

Observed rag and ice stored in hand-washing sink. Do not store items or dump things in hand-washing sink. Corrected on-site; rag removed. Observed dishes being washed in 2-compartment sink without any sanitizer. Dishes must be washed at the 3-compartment sink and go through the wash, rinse and sanitize process. Observed sliced tomatoes being cold-held above 41 degrees F. Prep top ambient temperature is above 41 degrees F. Person in charge provided documentation showing a new prep top will be delivered to facility. Observed grease buildup on equipment. Observed food debris on floor. Inspector: Konadu.

➤ Rolling Monkey, 715 Northside Drive East Suite 174

▲ Score: 96

Observed cleaning bottle without label of common name. Inspector: Thomas.

➤ Starbuck's Coffee Company #13435, 714 Northside Drive East

▲ Score: 98

Observed food debris and buildup on floors around and under equipment. Inspector: Thomas.

➤ Sugar Magnolia Coffeehouse, 100 Brampton Avenue Suite 1J

▲ Score: 96

Observed chest freezer without internal thermometers. Observed single-service items not protected from contamination. Inspector: Thomas.

Three Tree Coffee, LLC, 441 South Main Street Suite 1A

▲ Score: 93

Observed buckets/dishes stored in prep sink. Observed buildup/food debris on bottoms of ovens. Observed buildup on bottoms of reachin coolers. Observed buildup on floors around mop sink and under shelves. Inspector: Thomas.

December 12

➤ Chili's, 435 Commerce Drive

▲ Score: 90

Observed employee's personal drink cup stored in food prep area above foods. Corrected on-site; person in charge discarded. Observed the hand-washing station being used to fill sanitizer buckets with water and storing buckets. Corrected onsite; person in charge removed buckets. Observed ice machine baffle with organic matter. Clean and sanitize ice machine. Inspector: Adreanna Konadu.

➤ The Olive Garden Italian Restaurant, 201 Henry Boulevard

▲ Score: 99

Observed cooking utensils being stored in stagnant water. Inspector: Konadu.

December 16

➤ AMC Statesboro 12, 991 Lovett Road

▲ Score: 80

Certified food safety manager (CFSM) must be on staff and have supervisory responsibility. Citation will be issued and matter will be handled in Bulloch County Magistrate Court, where steps to revoke food service permit will be taken. Correct by 12/17. Observed soiled soda nozzles in bar. Soda nozzles must be cleaned with frequency that prevents accumulations. Correct by 12/17. Observed lemonade in storage container with discard date of 10/3/25. Potentially-hazardous items must be clearly marked with 7-day date-marking by which food shall be consumed or discarded. Corrected on-site; expired food discarded. Observed unlabeled chemicals in spray bottles. If removed from original container, chemicals must be clearly labeled with common name. Observed multiple chemicals for purposes such as cleaning carpet, cleaning popcorn, and paint brushes stored on 3-compartment sink. Only chemicals such as detergent and food-safe sanitizer may be stored at sink area. Chemicals must be stored where they cannot potentially contaminate food or food contact surfaces. Observed dirty floors, spilled popcorn kernels and oil, damaged flooring. Observed opened employee foods stored in walk-in cooler among facility foods offered for sale. Inspector: Aaron Jump.

➤ Portal High School, 27245 Highway 80 West Portal

▲ Score: 99

Toilet room or locker room door must be kept closed at all times. Corrected on-site. Inspector: Jump.

December 17

➤ A-Town Wings, 450 South Main Street

▲ Score: 89

Observed personal drinks without lids/straws and stored above food contact surfaces. Designate a space to store employees' personal items/drinks that cannot contaminate food or food contact surfaces. Fabuloso and glass cleaner not approved for use on food contact surfaces. Use appropriate sanitizer and use test strips to confirm concentration. Reusable towels must be fully submerged in sanitizing solution. If using spray bottle, disposable towels must be used or towel that has been kept fully submerged in sanitizing solution. Corrected on-site; person in charge prepared chlorine sanitizer. Observed employees' phones all over establishment. Personal items are not to be stored on food contact surfaces and the expectation is that hands are to be washed after handling phones, drinks and other personal items. Inspector: Jump.

➤ Statesboro High School,

10 Lester Road

▲ Score: 99

Observed food debris on mixer. Inspector: Marlin Thomas.

➤ Two Story Books and Coffeehouse, 142 North Main Street

▲ Score: 91

Hand sink unused and dry, indicating hands are either unwashed or washed inappropriately at 3-compartment sink. Hand sinks are only to be used for handwashing and hand-washing is only to be done at hand sinks. No soap or towels at hand sink. Corrected on-site; soap and towels moved to hand sink. Latest inspection report not displayed. Dishes are to be washed, rinsed and sanitized in 3-compartment sink and then air-dried in separate area. Drain board shall not block sink. Observed cat food bag on floor in kitchen. Animals not permitted in food service establishment. Their meals may not be prepared or served inside. Inspector: Jump.

December 18

➤ Chipotle Mexican Grill, 170 Brampton Avenue

▲ Score: 90

Observed uncovered food items throughout facility. Observed food scoops without handles. Observed singleservice items not stored properly (handle up). Observed cutting board not smooth and easily cleanable. Observed buildup/food debris on floors. Inspector: Thomas.

➤ D.P. Dough, 1550 Chandler Road Suite A

▲ Score: 81

Observed hand sink without soap. Observed severely dented ca. Cans must be marked 'do not use' and returned to supplier. Observed food items with expired 7-day discard dates. Observed food debris on warmer. Observed food debris/buildup on dough mixer. Observed buildup and food debris on floors. Inspector: Thomas.

➤ Subway SV Trading Company, 8700 Highway 67, Brooklet

▲ Score: 96

Observed buildup/food debris on slicer. Inspector: Thomas.

➤ Brooklet Elementary School, 600 West Lane Street, Brooklet

▲ Score: 99

Observed debris on walkin freezer floor. Inspector: Konadu.

➤ Nevils Elementary School, 8438 Nevils-Groveland Road

▲ Score: 100

Inspector: Thomas.

➤ Sallie Zetterower Elementary School, 1724 Cawana Road

▲ Score: 99

Observed buildup in ovens. Inspector: Thomas.

➤ Southeast Bulloch High School, P.O. Box 68, Brooklet

▲ Score: 99

Observed debris around ice machine. Inspector: Konadu.

➤ Southeast Bulloch Middle School, 9124 Brooklet-Denmark Highway, Brookle ▲

Score: 99

Observed a light out under vent hood. Repair. Inspector: Konadu