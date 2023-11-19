Bulloch County Restaurant Inspections

The following are among the food service establishments inspected in August by the Bulloch County Health Department. The department scores on a 100-percentile scale. Kitchens are inspected at least every four months and are required to post their score sheets in public. The score and selected comments from health inspectors are included in each report. All eating establishments are located in Statesboro, except where noted. To view all restaurant scores, visit dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections and select Bulloch County.





October 25

➤ El Sombrero #4, 406 Fair Road

▲ Score: 91

Observed chicken dated 10/25 7:58 a.m. with tight-fitting lid and internal temp of 51 degrees F. Corrected on-site; food discarded. Food must be cooled from cooking temperature to 70 degrees F within two hours and from 70 degrees F to 41 degrees F or below within an additional four hours. Cool in shallow pans without tightly covering; must protect from overhead contamination. Inspector: Aaron Jump.

➤ Chili's, 435 Commerce Drive

▲ Score: 90

Prep top cooler lids should be closed when not in use to protect food integrity. Observed debris on can opener blade. Clean food contact surfaces routinely to prevent accumulations. Observed pasta in prep cooler with scoop handle in contact with food. Observed multiple floor drains with gray water above floor drains in kitchen. Plumbing must be adequate to remove water. Observed damaged tiles in walk-in cooler. Observed holes in walls in dry storage areas. Observed debris on floors, walls and ceilings. Inspector: Laura Robinson.

➤ Top's China Express, 1100 Brampton Avenue Suite B

▲ Score: 91

Observed uncovered foods being stored uncovered in the walk-in freezer. Corrected on-site; person in charge placed covering on foods. All foods shall be stored covered and protected to prevent contamination. Observed a container of potato starch with a scoop handle touching product. Corrected on-site; scoop removed. Observed salt, sugar and MSG stored in a steel container not labeled with common name. Observed single-use container stored in rice container without handles touching product. Corrected on-site; person in charge removed scoop. Observed personal cup and book being stored with canned foods. Corrected on-site; person in charge removed items. Inspector: Adreanna Konadu.

➤ Son's Doner Kebab, 17 College Plaza

▲ Score: 97

Observed fresh cooked cabbage placed in cold-hold prep top before being properly cooled to 41 degrees F or below. Do not fill pans so full. Corrected on-site. Inspector: Jump.





October 26

➤ AMC Statesboro 12, 991 Lovett Road

▲ Score: 91

Observed reach-in freezer without internal thermometers. Observed personal food items stored near other food items. Observed leaking plumbing at mop sink. Observed food debris and buildup on floors. Observed broken and missing floor tiles. Inspector: Marlin Thomas.

➤ Mill Creek Elementary School, 239 Beasley Road

▲ Score: 100

No violations observed during inspection. Inspector: Robinson.

➤ Mellow Mushroom, 1098 Bermuda Run

▲ Score: 87

Observed spinach dip cold-holding above 41 degrees F. Corrected on-site; person in charge discarded food items. Observed sugar container stored and contaminated with debris. Corrected on-site; person in charge discarded item. Observed knife handle stored in cheese without proper protection. Corrected on-site; person in charge properly stored utensil. Inspector: Quentin Smith.

➤ Rolling Monkey, 715 Northside Drive East Suite 174

▲ Score: 96

Observed personal food items stored near other food items. Inspector: Thomas.

➤ Statesboro Hots, 1212 Brampton Avenue

▲ Score: 92

Observed black organic buildup on inside of ice machine. Equipment food-contact surfaces and utensils shall be clean to sight and touch. Correct by 11/04. Observed buildup on bottom of reach-in cooler in back storage area. Non-food-contact surfaces of equipment shall be cleaned at a frequency necessary to preclude accumulation of soil residues. Correct by 10/29. Observed employees' drinks and drink without lid and straw stored in food prep areas. Corrected on-site; person in charge removed employees' drinks. Inspector: Smith.





October 27

➤ La Casita, 8091 Burkhalter Road

▲ Score: 91

Observed salsa cold-holding with internal temperature of 51 degrees F. Corrected on-site; salsa discarded. Once prepared, salsa must first be cooled to 41 degrees F or below and then held at or below 41 degrees F. Fill container less full and/or fill ice bath higher. Consider storing ingredients in walk-in to reduce cooling time. Inspector: Jump.

➤ The Cafe @ Franklin Toyota, 500 Commerce Drive

▲ Score: 94

Observed dishes stored in hand wash sink. Observed cup used as ice scoop. All food scoops must have handles. Observed food debris in microwave. Inspector: Thomas.





October 30

➤ McAlister’s Deli Of Statesboro, 1100 Brampton Avenue Suite A ▲ Score: 93

Observed chicken thawing improperly in sink. Must be thawed under cool running water. Observed buildup in ovens. Observed buildup in potato warmer. Observed buildup and food debris on floors. Inspector: Thomas.

➤ Portal High School, 27245 Highway 80 West Portal

▲ Score: 99

Observed several inoperable lighting fixtures in walk-in cooler and freezer. Lighting shall be at least 10-foot candles (108 lux) at a distance of 30 inches (75 cm) above the floor, in walk-in refrigeration units and dry food storage areas and in other areas and rooms during periods of cleaning. Inspector: Jump.

➤ Eagle Creek Brewing Company, 106 Savannah Avenue

▲ Score: 86

Observed uncovered food items in reach-in coolers. Observed dish washer not sanitizing at proper parts per million. Observed potentially-hazardous ready-to-eat food items without 7-day discard dates and without correct discard dates. Observed cloths not stored in dirty cloths container or sanitizing solution when not in use. Observed food debris on bottoms of reach-in coolers/freezers. Observed floors in disrepair; repaint where needed. Inspector: Thomas.

➤ Dunkin Donuts, 147 Northside Drive East

▲ Score: 84

Observed hand sinks without paper towels for hand drying. Observed eggs and sausage not held cold at 41 degrees F or below. Observed wiping cloths not stored in sanitizer or dirty towel container when not in use. Inspector: Thomas.

November 1

➤ Ocean Galley Seafood, 15 Coach Lee Hill Boulevard ▲ Score: 94

Observed an open box of frozen corn and an open box of frozen crab legs being stored in the walk-in freezer. Corrected on-site; person in charge instructed employee to close boxes. All foods shall be closed and covered to prevent contamination. Observed can opener with dried food residue on the blade. Corrected on-site; person in charge advised food handler to clean and sanitize can opener blade. All food contact surfaces shall be free of buildup and debris. Inspector: Konadu.

➤ Sonic At Buckhead, 880 Buckhead Drive

▲ Score: 98

Deeply grooved and discolored cutting boards need to be resurfaced and kept clean. Observed worn off paint on floors. Floor coverings, walls, wall coverings and ceilings shall be designed, constructed and installed so they are smooth and easily cleanable. Observed dirty air intake and HVAC vents. Intake and exhaust air ducts shall be cleaned and filters changed so they are not a source of contamination by dust, dirt and other materials. Inspector: Jump.

➤ Uncle Shug's Chicken Barn, 12399 Highway 301 South Suite A

▲ Score: 80

Observed cheese cold-holding at 49 degrees F. Corrected on-site; person in charge discarded cheese. All potentially non-hazardous foods must be cold-holding at 41 degrees F or below. Corrected on-site. Observed sliced potatoes stored in the walk-in cooler without proper date-marking. Corrected on-site; person in charge instructed employees to date-mark. All foods stored and prepped must be date-marked. Observed food handler preparing foods without proper hair restraints. Corrected on-site; food handler put on hair net. All food handlers shall wear proper hair restraints. Observed minor debris on and around equipment. Inspector: Konadu.

➤ Chattanooga Subway #3215, 216 Lanier Drive ▲ Score: 83

Observed the front service handwashing sink with meat placed in sink. Corrected on-site; food handler removed meat. Handwashing stations shall only be used for handwashing; corrected on-site. Observed frozen patties being stored uncovered in the walk-in freezer. Corrected on-site; person in charge food was covered. All foods stored shall be covered to prevent contamination; corrected on-site. Observed cheese, turkey and tuna salad being cold-held at temperatures above 41 degrees F. Corrected on-site; foods were discarded. All potentially non-hazardous foods shall be cold-held at 41 degrees F or below. Corrected on-site. Inspector: Konadu.

➤ Papa John’s Pizza, 620 Fair Road ▲ Score: 87

Observed chicken wings and tomatoes in prep top with temperatures above 41 degrees F. Ambient of prep top was at 45 degrees F. Potentially non-hazardous foods should be moved to the walk-in cooler and the prep top must be fixed within 72 hours. Corrected on-site; food discarded. All potentially non-hazardous foods shall be cold held at 41 degrees F or below; corrected on-site. Observed minor debris on nonfood contact surface. Housekeeping shall occur every four hours to prevent buildup of debris. Inspector: Konadu.





November 2

➤ El Sombrero # 10, 600 Northside Drive East ▲ Score: 91

Observed black organic buildup inside soda nozzles at service bar near kitchen. Corrected on-site; soda machine taken apart to be cleaned. Soda nozzles shall be cleaned at a frequency specified by the manufacturer; or absent manufacturer specifications, at a frequency necessary to preclude accumulation of soil or mold. Corrected on-site. Observed potentially-hazardous foods held past their 7-day discard date. Corrected on-site; expired foods discarded. Also observed queso cheese with no label/date. Corrected on-site; item discarded. Observed grease dripping off vent hood, lighting fixtures and fire suppression system. Must be kept clean to prevent food contamination. Inspector: Jump.

➤ Zaxby's, 502 Fair Road ▲ Score: 85

Observed salad prep top coolers uncovered. Food must be stored in packages, covered containers or wrappings, except for loosely covered or uncovered containers in which food is being cooled if protected from overhead contamination. Correct by 11/03. Observed several chicken items hot-holding below 135 degrees F. Corrected on-site; items reheated to 181 degrees F; others discarded. Observed food debris, liquid accumulations in several reach-in coolers and freezers and walk-in cooler. Exterior of equipment such as cooler doors and handles, warming cabinet and fryers have heavy buildup of grease. Exterior of ice machine in lobby needs to be cleaned. Observed food debris on floors in fry area, breading area and flour under shelving in dry storage. Excessive buildup and grime on floors in some areas. Although vent hood is up to date on professional cleaning, it needs to be kept clean between servicing. Observed heavy grease dripping down hood and walls. Inspector: Jump.





November 6

➤ Chattanooga Subway #28919, 400 Parker Avenue, Brooklet ▲ Score: 91

Observed tuna salad cold-holding above 41 degrees F. Corrected on-site; person in charge discarded food item. Inspector: Smith.





November 7

➤ Bruster's Ice Cream, 995 Lovett Road ▲ Score: 89

Observed milk cold-holding above 41 degrees F in front food serve area. Corrected on-site; person in charge discarded item. Observed ice scoop handle stored in ice. Corrected on-site; person in charge cleaned and sanitized ice scoop before storing properly with handle above food product. Observed damaged/heavily stained ceiling tiles in the front food service area. All physical facilities shall be maintained in good repair. Correct by 11/09. Inspector: Smith.

➤ Kentucky Fried Chicken At Buckhead, 898 Buckhead Drive ▲ Score: 96

Observed food debris in reach-in freezer and in walk-in cooler. Observed minor food debris on floor in kitchen, chicken pieces fallen under fryers and water holding on floor in chicken breading area. Inspector: Jump.

➤ Lakeside Dining Commons, Forest at Cedarwood Drive ▲ Score: 90

Observed two containers of cheese shred in Field of Greens salad bar cooler with internal temperature of 54 degrees F. Foods must be cooled to 41 degrees F before being placed for service. Prep foods quickly to prevent temperature fluctuations. Observed tuna salad, chicken salad and seafood salad in Field of Greens bar cooler with internal temperature of 50 degrees F. Observed butter with internal temperature of 65 degrees F. Discard foods. Food must be held at 41 degrees F or below. Observed damaged gaskets on equipment. Observed damaged containers. Observed grease/dust buildup on vent hood filters in 405 Grill. Inspector: Robinson.





