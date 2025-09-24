Bulloch County Restaurant Inspections

The following are among the food service establishments inspected in September by the Bulloch County Health Department. The department scores on a 100-percentile scale. Kitchens are inspected at least every four months and are required to post their score sheets in public. The score and selected comments from health inspectors are included in each report.

All eating establishments are located in Statesboro, except where noted. To view all restaurant scores, visit dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections and select Bulloch County.





September 10

➤ Mill Creek Elementary School, 239 Beasley Road

▲ Score: 91

Observed foods on the serving line below 135 degrees F for hot-holding. Do not stack plates under the heat lamp. Inspector: Adreanna Konadu.





September 11

➤ Baldino’s at BP, 6645 Highway 67, Brooklet

▲ Score: 74

Observed food service employee spraying undiluted sanitizer on food contact surface. Sanitizer must be diluted to proper concentration and checked with test strips. Corrected on-site; employee cleaned surfaces with proper sanitizer. Observed deli meats with internal temperature over 41 degrees F. Cooler may need to be set at lower temperature and foods may need to be covered and lid kept closed between uses. Corrected on-site; meats taken to walk-in cooler to cool. Observed expired milk in walk-in cooler with expiration date of 9/1/25. Corrected on-site; expired foods discarded. Observed wiping cloth stored hanging over edge of trash can. Towels for wiping counters must be stored completely submerged in sanitizing solution. Observed sunlight shining thru holes thru blocks where power panels are. To protect from pest intrusion, all openings to outside must be sealed. Correct by 09/18. Inspector: Aaron Jump.





➤ Langston Chapel Schools Lunchroom, 156 Langston Chapel Road

▲ Score: 87

Observed heavy organic matter buildup on ice machine baffle. Corrected on-site; person in charge cleaned and sanitized ice machine baffle. Observed foods on serving line sitting without temperature control and under a heat lamp at below 135 degrees F. Repair heat lamp to hot-hold at 135 degrees F or above and do not place outside temp control to hold for serving. Inspector: Konadu.





September 12

➤ Happy Wok Asian Buffet, 26 Independence Way

▲ Score: 96

Observed heavy buildup on scoops in dry goods such as flour, starch, etc. Corrected on-site; scoops taken to be washed and sanitized. Inspector: Jump.

➤ The Taj, 609 Brannen Street Suite 9

▲ Score: 72

Observed hand-washing station without soap. Corrected on-site; person in charge replaced soap. Each hand-washing sink or group of two adjacent hand-washing sinks shall be provided with a supply of hand-cleaning liquid, powder or bar soap. Corrected on-site. Observed hand-washing station without paper towels. Hand-washing station shall always be supplied with hand-drying provisions. Corrected on-site; person in charge supplied paper towels. Observed hand-washing sink not operational with a towel taped around faucet head. A hand-washing sink shall be maintained so that it is accessible at all times for employee use. Corrected on-site; person in charge removed towel and tape from faucet head. Observed foods stored uncovered throughout the kitchen and cooling units. Foods shall remain covered when not in use. Corrected on-site; person in charge covered foods. Observed foods made the previous day not dated for 7-day discard. Foods kept over 24 hours shall be date-marked for 7-day discard date. Corrected on-site; food was discarded. Observed a crate of potatoes stored on floor. Foods shall be stored at least six inches off the floor. Corrected on-site; person in charge removed potatoes from floor. Both need to be repaired. Observed back door that was opened and allowing flies into the kitchen. Corrected on-site; person in charge closed the door. Outer openings shall remain closed to prevent pest entry. Inspector: Konadu.





September 15

➤ Two Story Books and Coffeehouse, 142 North Main Street

▲ Score: 95

Observed items being stored in hand-washing sink. Corrected on-site; person in charge removed items. Observed buildup in reach-in cooling units. Clean units. Inspector: Konadu.





September 17

➤ Waffle House #935, 609 Northside Drive East

▲ Score: 90

Observed eggs held under time as a public health control without current time. Marked 6:30—10:30 a.m. at 11 a.m. Corrected on-site; times updated. Must hang current inspection. Inspector: Jump.





September 18

➤ Huey's Of Statesboro, 232 South Main Street

▲ Score: 96

Observed crab cakes and pasta cold-holding with temperatures above 41 degrees F. Foods discarded, but cooling unit under flat top must not be used to hold potentially-hazardous foods until serviced and operating at regulation temperatures. Cooling unit must be inspected by the health department after repair. Observed buttermilk wash with internal temperature at 51 degrees F. Cooling unit was missing pans and may have been left open. Corrected on-site; buttermilk wash was discarded. Observed rice left on counter with internal temperature of 56 degrees F. Corrected on-site; rice discarded. Observed multiple potentially-hazardous foods held past 7-day discard dates. Corrected on-site; out of date foods discarded. Observed potentially-hazardous foods not dated and dated with longer than seven days discard date. Potentially-hazardous foods which are held in establishment longer than 24 hours shall be marked with 7-day discard date by which item must be consumed or discarded. Prep date counts as day one. For example, if something is prepped on Thursday, 9/18, it must be consumed or discarded by the end of day on Wednesday, 9/24. Corrected on-site. Wall partition in server area near hand-washing sink must be either sealed or painted so that it is smooth and easily cleanable. Clean under flat top, grill, walls and floors behind cooking and cooling equipment. Vent hood needs to be cleaned or serviced to prevent from dripping grease on cooking/cooling equipment. Employee drinks must not be stored in coolers with foods. Inspector: Jump.





September 19

➤ All The Fixin's, 721 South Main Street Suite 8

▲ Score: 83

Observed dumped ice in hand-washing sink. Advised person in charge that hand-washing sink shall only be used for hand-washing. Use a bucket to dump liquids. Observed temperature-controlled foods cold-holding above 41 degrees F in a prep top and on prep counter. Corrected on-site; food discarded. Observed a bag of sugar and boxes of bread stored on the floor. Keep foods stored at least six inches above ground. Observed prep top unit with an ambient temperature of 59 degrees F. Do not use unit. Repair unit to cold-hold at 41 degrees F or below before using for temperature-controlled foods. Call health department to approve before use. Inspector: Konadu.