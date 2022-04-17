Bulloch County recognizes long-term employees

The Bulloch County Board of Commissioners held their annual Employee Appreciation Dinner early this week to honor those employees who have been with the county for more than 20 years. Lee Eckles with Public Safety and Teresa Tyler with the Superior Court were honored for having more than 40 years of service to Bulloch County.

For having 30 years of service to Bulloch County, Neil Casey, Greg Collins and Jody Deal with the sheriff’s office were honored. In the recreation department, Joy Deal, Molly Durden and Sherrie Zeigler were honored, along with Laura Johnson with the tax assessor’s office and Ted Wynn with public safety.

The list of 20 years of service honorees was quite extensive. Those honored included: Leslie Akins and Carolyn Lanier with the tax commissioner’s office, Lamont Ballard with public works, Christie Black and Elaine Billings with probation, Robert Fail with E911, Jake Futch as coroner, Brittany Golob and Lynn Sapp with magistrate court, Walter Gibson as commissioner, Tony Morgan and Ronald Smith with recreation, Brian Hendrix and Mike Lindamood with EMS, Shontay Jones with elections, Kathy Newton with tax assessor’s office, Randy Newman and Andy Welch with administration, and Joey Sanders with animal services.

Recreation Department Administrative Assistant Michelle Brannen, Building Maintenance Technician Gerald Ward and Recreation Department Business Manager Molly Durden pose with their Charles D. Sikes Integrity Awards.



The sheriff’s office had four honorees: Bill Black, Bobby Ivey, Timmy Miller and Danny Tremble.

“We humbly and profusely thank this long list of public servants who inspire, motivate and encourage the rest of us,” said County Manager Tom Couch. “These milestones are a testament to their loyalty and dedication, and how well they serve our citizens and visitors.”

In addition to Years of Service Awards, Bulloch County officials also gave three awards to staff they felt “went above and beyond” in their positions. These awards, named the Charles D. Sikes Integrity Awards, are intended to recognize individual employees who demonstrate integrity in the performance of their duties who deal with challenges in a productive, professional manner, and who do “the right thing” even when no one is watching. Staff members were nominated by their peers and a committee selected honorees based on those nominations. The committee chose three Integrity Award winners for 2022: Gerald Ward with the buildings and facilities division, and Molly Durden and Michelle Brannen, both with recreation.

“Charles D. Sikes served two terms with the Bulloch County government, both as a probation director and as an interim clerk of courts. All county employees and many, many citizens are familiar with his impeccable character,” said Couch. “I know that the recipients of this award are highly valued by their peers and also by the citizens that they serve.”



