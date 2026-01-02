Bulloch County MLK observance, parade set for 11 a.m., Jan. 19

The Bulloch County Branch of the NAACP invites the public to join in celebrating the life and legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. at the annual 2026 MLK Parade on Monday, Jan. 19 at 11 a.m. in downtown Statesboro.

The 2026 parade theme — “Dream with hope. Believe in the community. Lead with purpose.” — reflects Dr. King’s call for unity, service, and purposeful leadership. The event brings together residents from all backgrounds to honor his vision through celebration, remembrance and service.

The parade will feature marching bands, elected officials, community organizations, local businesses, churches and colorful floats – all showcasing creativity and pride in the spirit of justice that Dr. King championed.

The parade route will begin at East Olliff Street and North Main Street, continue through downtown Statesboro, turn onto West Main Street, and conclude at Luetta Moore Park, where an awards ceremony will immediately follow. Awards will be presented for best overall float (1st, 2nd, and 3rd place) based on originality, theme incorporation, special effects and overall appeal.

Parade participation is free for 2026, but entry forms must be submitted by Thursday, Jan. 8, to secure one of the limited available slots. Applications can be completed online, by email or dropped off in person at participating partner locations listed on the event website.

For additional information, visit the event website at https://bit.ly/MLKPARADEBULLOCH26