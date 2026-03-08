Bulloch County Black History Month 2026

By CHARLES W. BONDS, Ed.D.

and LELLA THERESA GANTT BONDS, Ed.D.





There are several types of keys. We have keys to open doors, to open trunks, to open vaults, and even to open up our minds, but the best type of key is the one that connects with a beautiful voice and a warm-hearted soul.

Gifted from a young child, contralto Ethel Lester Lane can metaphorically be linked to the key of love, the key of righteousness, and to the key of dedication. These keys extend far beyond just her talent, which she graciously shares with the world, but melodiously to her faith in God. Never wavering, Contralto Lane uses her voice to praise God and to enchant her listeners. Who would have ever believed that a child born on December 8, 1940, could achieve so much in 86 years. We admire you, Contralto Lane!

Born in Bulloch County to the late Mozell Lester, she was raised by her mother and grandmother Lucy Lester. Her early education began at Pope’s Academy, an all-Black rural school started by Aaron Pope in the Clito area. Among her teachers were Julia P. Bryant, Geraldine Campbell, Minnie Stewart Evans, and Pearle Bellinger – all teachers of merit.

Leaving Bulloch County at age 9, she traveled up the East Coast with her mother as a seasonal worker, harvesting fruits and vegetables. Her family eventually settled in New York City in the Bronx. Recognizing her gift, her mother enrolled her at the Harlem School of Arts. While there, she had opportunities to become familiar with the world class venues of classical music and singing performances. Familiar with the Apollo Theatre and Carnegie Hall, she aspired to one day showcase her contralto voice before their audiences.

In 1987, she did get a chance to sing at the Philharmonic Hall in New York City along with a group of 30 others from Statesboro. They performed with the Beethoven Mahler Night Symphony, a group of all opera stars.

As a child, she sang in the choir of the Interdenominational Congregational International Church, which welcomed all nationalities of worshippers of Christianity. Singing in this choir not only strengthened her voice, but gave her confidence in her singing ability. She says that through her singing she found her life in the world and in Christ. Moreover, she gives much credit to her voice teacher Beatrice Ritty, who she says “wanted to take the gospel out of her voice,” but she said “No way!”

In 1960, as a young adult, she returned to Statesboro where she continued to share her voice, mainly by singing in local churches. On many occasions, First African Baptist Church located on Donaldson Way in Statesboro, listened to her strong angelic voice, which many likened to listening to a member of the heavenly choir. As they listened, the congregation was lulled into a state of joy mingled with a sense of celestial peace.

Not only is Contralto Lane known for her singing, but her community activism is also exemplary. She volunteers her talents and services to many community projects to foster community awareness. After her invitation to sing was fulfilled, she would often use this platform to make comments on race relations in her community. As a result of her fearless dedication to civic justice, she received the 2009 Deen Day Smith Service to Mankind Award. In 2026, she received the Original First African Baptist Church Black History Recognition Award along with its 2026 Medal of Religion Award from the Society for the Preservation of Black History and Culture Organization.

Her unselfish love knows no boundaries. She is the founder of a weekly incarceration ministry at the Bulloch County Sheriff Department which affords her the opportunity to use her God-given anointing to sing, pray, and teach messages from the Holy Bible to all of its inmates. She also has revivals to help further their understanding of the love and unconditional forgiveness of God. During these rivals, many inmates have rededicated their lives to Christ. One praise report reaccounts that due to her persistent dedication to these inmates, one has become an ordained minister. God has definitely been using Contralto Lane! Keep going!

“Teachers touch lives forever” is an old adage, but its truth can be shown in the friendship between Contralto Lane and her teacher Maestro Wimberly Ponder, both professionals in their own rights. Not only has he coached her in voice but he has also been her pianist accompanist in many of her performances.

In reminiscence of his relationship and work with Contralto Lane, Maestro Ponder says, “I’ve had so many memories of coaching Sister Lane, but the one that stands out the most is when she started learning and singing the songs of gospel singer Mahalia Jackson. Once she started singing these songs, she come into her own From this experience, she found that she was supposed to glorify God through gospel music and everyone started to call Sister Lane “The Singing Lady.”

Responding to Maestro Ponder’s comments, “The Singing Lady” simply remarked, “My coach Maestro Ponder has assisted me in perfecting my musical voice to influence lives forever.” What a divine musical pairing!

Every time, Contralto Lane evangelizes and uses her voice in her Christian ministry, she makes a deposit into God’s Book of Life. Without a doubt, her work epitomizes the lyrics of the song writer Alma Androzzo who wrote “If I Can Help Somebody.” His lyrics capture the true essence of this earthly angel:

“If I can help somebody as I pass along.

If I can cheer somebody with a word or song.

If I can show somebody that he’s traveling wrong.

Then, my living shall not be in vain.”

Contralto Lane, Ethel Lane, Sister Lane, Singing Lady, Evangelist Lane – no matter the name, they all point to the same person, the little girl who grew up to have a big voice and an even bigger heart. She collects no reward of silver or gold nor any other currency. Humbly, she just accepts the joy that comes along with preparing lives to accept Jesus Christ and entry into the Book of Life. What a noble reward! And prophetically, “Ethel” means noble!

In all that she does, this attribute defines her, for she is kind and truthful and dedicated to the nobility of God. Contralto Lane, we applaud you for your dedication to God and mankind through your voice, your time, and your sense of community.



