Bulloch County honors new school retirees

The Bulloch County Board of Education and Bulloch County Schools hosted a retirement program on May 17 in the Mattie Lively Elementary School cafeteria to honor 59 retirees who have retired or will retire from the school district during its 2021-22 school year.

These educators and support professionals devoted a combined total of 1,211 years of service to the children of Bulloch County.

Superintendent of Schools Charles Wilson commended the retirees for not only their service but their perseverance during the COVID-19 pandemic. Accompanied by family members, the retirees enjoyed a steak and shrimp dinner catered by Uncle Shug’s of Statesboro, and they each received a $100 check from the Bulloch County Foundation for Public Education.

Please join the school district in thanking these retirees for their years of service: Central office

Dr. Noralee Edwards, Sherry Jordan, Maria Rea and Cyndi Westberry; Natosha Dawson and Stephen Hoyle, Julia P. Bryant Elementary School; Cynthia Strickland, Langston Chapel Elementary School; Tammy Davis, Langston Chapel Middle School; Curtis Hobbs and Matthew Malphrus, Maintenance Department; Kenneth Anderson, Belinda Burroughs, Allison Corbin, Paula Devlin and Sherri Donaldson, Mattie Lively Elementary School; and Kristina Flake, Sonya Lanier, Pamela Upchurch and Debra Minick, Mill Creek Elementary School.

Also, Stephanie Hodges and Idella Lindbergh, Portal Elementary School; Mary Coleman, Daniel Edenfield and Jay Reddick, Portal Middle High School; Mary Walker, Sallie Zetterower Elementary School; Jean Bragg, Terry Deloach (Nevils), Esther Hulsey (Nevils), Mary Mikell (Langston), Willie Walker (Langston), Anne Lovett (Portal Elementary) and Kathie Trzecieski (Portal Elementary), School Food Services Department; Hayward Corbin, Willie Mae Kirkland, Tracy Mills, Jeffrey Odegaard, Patty Morris, Scott Palmer, Sharon Pye, Ellen Scripture and Hector Vasquez, Southeast Bulloch High School; Cynthia Lovett, Pamela Quiney and Jennifer Walker, Southeast Bulloch Middle School; Marie Cartwright, Dewayne Collins, Amanda Deal, Ruth Gay and Brenda Shumate, Statesboro High School; Jan Shuman, Stilson Elementary School; Louella Garner, Cornel Jones and Mary Sherrod, Transportation Department; Pamela Bland and Pamela Radford, Virtual Learning Program; and Peter Iten, Blanche Moore, Patricia Mosley and Joyce Smith, William James Middle School.



