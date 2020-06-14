Bulloch County Historical Society still active

The Bulloch County Historical Society recently received a $5,000 grant from Georgia Humanities and the National Endowment for the Humanities as part of the CARES Act economic stabilization plan of 2020.

Georgia Humanities awarded $634,200 to 77 museums, libraries, historical societies, colleges and universities and other cultural nonprofit organizations that offer humanities programming to Georgians. The grants, ranging from $5000 to $15,000 were award based on the applicant organization’s annual operating budget, demonstrated need, and humanities programming mission.

Award grant funds can be used to cover emergency operating expenses in an effort to provide relief to organizations financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Historical Society has begun developing five-minute historical videos that are shared with their membership of more than 300 members. These are viewed via e-mail every Monday morning and being used to help keep members involved during the months that luncheon meetings are not possible due to the virus.

The videos are called “Hideaway Tidbits” and are produced, researched and edited by Deborah Harvey, Bill Waters and Virginia Anne Franklin Waters. Topics are varied and uplifting such as Tourist Homes in Statesboro and the Statesboro Brick Works of 1902.

African-American history such as the “Negro Green Book” and the impact of the Gullah-Geechee on our lives are two topics. Each tidbit is also sponsored by two of the corporate members of the Society.

Also to continue serving our community, the Bulloch County Historical Society has delivered home-baked cookies to the Statesboro Police and Fire departments. These goodies will continue to be shared with different front line, essential workers.

To become a member of the Society, visit its website at BullochHistory.com. Membership is open in the society and members in age from 16 to 96. Members encourage diversity in membership of race, gender and religion as all of these together form Bulloch’s collective history.



