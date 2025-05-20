Chief Ben Tapley reports that the Bulloch County Fire Department is roughly two-thirds complete in its drive to hire 37 added firefighters in the current fiscal year — which ends June 30 — more than doubling the number of career firefighters in the county fire service, which previously employed 30. The department has been hosting some training for new-recruit firefighters, and also holding two-week "lateral classes" for already certified firefighters hired laterally from other departments. The pay raises county commissioners approved for the fire service have helped, Tapley said last week.
Bulloch County Fire 2/3 done with 37 firefighter hire; works to add stations
EMS also to make strategic move to Hwy. 67 firehouse
