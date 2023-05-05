Bulloch County celebrates its school lunch ‘heroes’

Does the thought of preparing food for a family gathering stress you out? What if you had to prepare breakfast and lunch for hundreds of children every weekday and have it ready to serve at an exact time? Impossible? Well, not for Bulloch County Schools’ nutrition staff.



The school district's team of 85 school nutrition staff have prepared more than 1.4 million meals so far this school year, and they'll serve thousands more during the summer feeding program.

Between preparing food, adhering to strict nutrition standards, navigating student food allergies, and offering customer service to their young students, Bulloch County Schools' nutrition professionals have a lot on their plate.

To celebrate their hard work and commitment, the school district joined the nation this week in commemorating School Lunch Hero Day Friday.

Celebrated annually since 2013, School Lunch Hero Day was designated by the School Nutrition Association and Jarrett Krosoczka, author of the “Lunch Lady” graphic novel series. School Lunch Hero Day provides an opportunity for parents, students, school staff and communities to thank those who provide healthy meals to nearly 30 million of America’s students each school day.

In Bulloch schools this week, nutrition professionals have been honored and recognized by students, school staff, parents and the community.

