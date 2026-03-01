Bulloch County Black History Month 2026

“Those who are wise shall shine… and those who lead many to righteousness, like the stars forever.” Daniel 12:3





Five girls and one boy were born to Penual Parrish and Jessie Mae Lee Parrish: Lois, Virginia (Ginger), Bunny, Sonny, Velma, and Pennye Ann. Having grown up during the Jim Crow era in the house (that still sits) on the corner of (formerly) Blitch St. and Hwy. 80, Ginger has witnessed the test of time which has taken with it practices and people. But long before illness slowed her steps, she was a steady presence in the community: organizing, serving, and mentoring. She worked and volunteered in many capacities to improve the lives of others.

It’s only fitting that we honor those whose lives quietly but powerfully shaped our communities.

As an academically gifted student, Ginger excelled at William James High School, the county’s designated school for Black students, and graduated in 1957. She, like older sister Lois, enrolled in Savannah State College, a prominent historically Black college that provided training for educators.

Teaching, one of the respected vocations within the Black community, would be the chosen profession for three of the Parrish girls; Lois, Virginia, and Velma. Family history indicates that their mother, Jessie Mae Lee Parrish, taught at two of the five African-American schools in Bulloch County: Rehovia School and The Sandridge School. Her General Education Teacher’s License was issued on November 16, 1935 - three years before Ginger’s birth. Her work would contribute to the legacy that reflected the tradition of Black educators who saw teaching as both a calling and a form of service.

Ginger began her teaching career at Candler County Elementary School in the 1960s, where she taught elementary school students. It was a period marked by social change and educational transition, and she often served children who faced significant economic and social challenges.

As participants in the Great Migration, she and her husband, Hugh Frank Harden, became urban migrants when she was hired by the New York City Department of Education. There she became known for her high expectations and warm spirit. She believed every child could succeed when given encouragement, discipline, and love.

“We are extremely close,” adds her sister Bunny, “My family lived in New Jersey while Ginger and her family were in New York. We were a long way from tiny little Statesboro, but she loved teaching.”

In spite of the fascinating experiences provided in the Big Apple and a decade of employment with the largest school district in the United States, Ginger returned to Metter Elementary School in 1975. She eventually secured a final school assignment at Julia P. Bryant Elementary School, where she was awarded Teacher of the Year. There, Ginger continued to make students feel accepted and empowered. She mentored younger teachers, advocated for students who needed additional support, and remained committed to education and professional excellence for nearly 40 years before retiring in 1999.

Students knew “Mrs. Harden” as a no-nonsense educator who set high expectations in her classroom. Former student, Anthony “Tony” Fabrizio recalls, “She was a teacher who did not play when it came down to learning.”

Certified in elementary science and language arts, she was known to use innovative strategies to reach students on their level of learning.

For this servant-minded woman, teaching did not end at the schoolhouse door—it extended into neighborhoods, churches, and homes. Beyond the classroom, Ginger has been a dedicated member of Original First African Baptist Church for more than 50 years (most under the leadership of Pastor Emeritus, Rev. Bennie Brinson) where Rev. Christopher Culbreth currently pastors.

In addition to having chaired and served in various ministries, Ginger is a cherished Deaconess, attended Sunday School and Bible Study, was a devout Senior Usher, a member of the Willing Worker Ministry, Vacation Bible School volunteer, Food Ministry of OFAB, GEM Ministry, and an active participant with the Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Association Senior Women’s Auxiliary.

Rev. Dr. Cherry Brewton, Assistant Pastor at Original First African Baptist Church, admired Ginger’s conversational skills. “Ginger is a joy. She loved to talk and was very good at it. Chats with her brought fun and laughter, but she would also ask thought-provoking questions during Bible Study classes. She once inquired, “Why did Abraham have to leave his home?” This question led to an awesome discussion. Her curiosity was natural and authentic. Conversation is a gift that is beneficial in most settings.”

Mrs. Veronice Scott Farley, a long-time friend and former colleague, credits Ginger with inspiring her to become a church usher at Original First African Baptist. “Ginger and I worked together at Julia P. Bryant for many years. She was a very good friend. She recognized my struggles, and was always willing to help. We became Deaconesses together and worked side by side on numerous committees. She was great to work with because she was dependable. Our tasks were always completed accurately and on time.”

Ginger likes to stay busy. She made quilts for granddaughters and nieces, hosted grandchildren during school breaks, nurtured houseplants with great care, enjoyed traveling, and was an avid reader. Youngest sister, Pennye Ann comments, “Ginger was kind-hearted, fun-loving, and nurturing. She looked out for other people. I’ve been blessed with four amazing sisters, but Ginger is a sister and best friend all in one. I could always count on her.”

This beloved octogenarian was active with Bulloch County Retired Educators Association. She has volunteered with local literacy programs and participated in civic organizations focused on improving educational access.

She was a Deen Day Smith Service to Mankind Award recipient in 2004, a Habitat for Humanity Board member, Girl Scout Troop leader, Statesboro Food Bank volunteer, and a member of Club Rho Nu, a social/civic club.

Now in her later years, Mrs. Harden lives with slight memory loss, but is lovingly supported by her family. She and her late husband, Frank, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in 2009. Amongst a plethora of family portraits and mementos that decorate her home, hangs a (symbolic) Letter of Congratulations from President Barack Obama, as well as a Letter of Congratulations from the Georgia State Senate.

Ginger and Frank had three children: Marcia, Jeffrey (deceased), and Frankie: seven grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.

Marcia, her primary caregiver comments, “My mom would have once been described as feisty, outspoken, talkative, funny and friendly. She has experienced health challenges, but has maintained a sense of humor and is as feisty as ever. It's not easy being a caregiver, but my mother gave of herself for so many years, now it’s my turn to give back.”

Mrs. Virginia Parrish Harden’s name is not found on the pages of any history books, but her legacy lives on in the countless students she taught to read, write, think critically, and believe in themselves.



