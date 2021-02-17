Bulloch County animal shelter receives $4,000 grant

The Animal Services Division of the Bulloch County Board of Commissioners has received a $4,000 the “Rachael Ray Save Them All Grant” through the Best Friends Animal Society.

The grant was given to help provide medical treatment for at least 30 large-breed dogs that are “at risk,” and approximately 50 kittens.

Best Friends Animal Society and the Rachael Ray Foundation collaborate to provide grants to shelters across the nation to become “No Kill” Shelters, which is a 90% no-euthanasia rate.

The grants target areas where shelters are struggling the most, which keeps the shelter from obtaining “No Kill” status. Bulloch County Animal Services is at 87% Live Outcome rate, even after implementing recommendations that the Best Friends Society introduced in 2019 when they issued a $30,000 grant to the department to help spay/neuter over 600 personally-owned and feral community cats.

“Our biggest set back from reaching ‘No Kill’ status is because of medical issues with the animals,” says Wendy Ivey, director of Animal Services.

Animal Services receives a large number of cats and large-breed dogs that require medical care. Due to budget restraints, they can only provide limited medical care.

“Sadly, many times we have to make the decision to euthanize as we do not want an animal to suffer,” Ivey said.

“This is where the grant is very beneficial to us so we can treat our fur-babies and begin saving more lives.”

For more information on Animal Services or how to adopt a pet, visit http://www.bullochcoanimalshelter.org/ or call (912) 764-4529.



