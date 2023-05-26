Bulloch County Animal Services names new director

Barbara Diaz was named Animal Services director earlier this week by Public Safety Director Ted Wynn and will start serving in her new position Monday.

“Barbara has served as interim director since January,” Wynn said. “During that time, she has proven her capabilities to do the job and has already brought forward some new ideas that will continue the life-affirming philosophy we embrace every day in our Animal Services division.”

Diaz has been with Animal Services since April 2017, when she was hired as a full-time kennel technician. In March 2019, she was promoted to shelter supervisor.

“I am very honored and excited for this opportunity, and I look forward to continuing our growth and outreach of Animal Service we offer to our community,” Diaz said.

She said she has a vision to save as many homeless animals as possible, and continue pet education, as well as, becoming a leader example within the animal welfare community.

“We will continue to embrace a life affirming posture and work diligently to achieve no-kill status on our felines as we have already achieved on our canine friends,” Diaz said. “We will engage to the public to help because this is a community issue. We cannot do it without our citizens involvement. Together we can do great things.”

The Bulloch County Animal Services shelter has 33 feline kennels and 65 canine kennels.

In addition to sheltering and adoption services, Animal Services also operates an animal welfare enforcement division that works to ensure the safety, humane treatment and protection of all animals, as well as educating pet owners and the public on proper animal care.

Animal Services is located at 81 Mill Creek Road and is open: Monday, Wednesday, Thursday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Tuesday, Friday from 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.; and on Saturdays from noon until 3 p.m. Saturdays are “adoption only” so there is no intake of animals on Saturdays. The shelter only accepts animals found in Bulloch County.

For more information about Bulloch County Animal Services, call (912) 764-4529 or visit www.bullochcounty.net/animal-services



