Bulloch County 2025 Valedictorians - Statesboro High School: KATLYN SULLIVAN

From the quiet focus of a riflery range to the top of her graduating class, Statesboro High School’s Katlyn Sullivan has never shied away from a challenge. Now, as the Class of 2025 valedictorian, she sets her sights on the University of Nebraska, where she will compete as a member of its NCAA rifle team and pursue a degree in mechanical engineering.

Sullivan’s success story is one marked by consistency, resilience, and a fierce drive to excel both in and out of the classroom. She’s as comfortable solving physics equations as she is landing a bullseye in competition. Her parents, James and Merry Sullivan, are proud though not surprised by their daughter’s accomplishments.

“We are so proud of Katlyn and all of her academic efforts,” said her parents. “She has always placed a high priority on her education. We are excited for her future at Nebraska.”





A Shooting Star in Every Sense

Sullivan has been making headlines in athletics since her freshman year. A standout markswoman, this winter she became a Georgia State Junior Olympic Champion for both smallbore and air rifle, which qualified her for the National Junior Olympics. She competed in those in April and air rifle, she finished 12th out of 210 female athletes under the age of 21. She has also claimed back-to-back titles as the 2024 and 2025 GHSA Riflery Individual State Champion. She’s also a three-time member of the GHSA Georgia All-Star Team, a four-time National Junior Olympic Championships qualifier, and a two-time Governor’s 20 recipient for smallbore and air rifle.

This summer, Sullivan will close out her high school riflery career with appearances at several national competitions, including the US Nationals, Civilian Marksmanship Program (CMP) Nationals, the CMP 3-Position National Championship, and the American Legion National 3-Position Air Rifle Championship.

“She is the perfect mentor for anyone wanting to learn how to be a winner,” said Statesboro High Head Riflery Coach Lt. Col. (Ret.) Eric Heffner. “When I first met Katlyn she was shy and unsure of herself, and it’s been a great pleasure watching her grow into a confident, vibrant young woman.”

Sullivan's journey in riflery began early, guided by her grandfather, a former Marine. Her natural interest in the sport led her parents to enroll her in summer camps at Georgia Southern University’s Shooting Sports Education Center, where she trained under Ashley MacAllister, a coach she credits as one of her biggest influences.





Academic Excellence, Years in the Making

Sullivan’s academic path began at Julia P. Bryant Elementary and William James Middle School, where she and her friend—and Statesboro High salutatorian—Erin Shen traded the top two spots in their class.

“It was a close race,” Sullivan recalled. “We’re friends. We helped each other study, worked on extracurriculars together, and pushed each other for higher grades. On the sleepless nights, we complained about assignments.”

Sullivan’s academic resume is as decorated as her athletic one. A Governor’s Honors Program nominee in Physics, Advanced Placement Scholar with Distinction, Georgia Certificate of Merit recipient, and frequent honoree at regional math and science competitions, Sullivan is also a member of the National Honor Society, Beta Club, and SECME.

In 2021, she and Shen were part of a nine-member, all-female team from William James Middle School that placed second in the Aerospace Engineering Challenge of NASA’s Student Astronaut Challenge. That experience, she said, helped cement her interest in engineering.

“Mrs. Amy Smith, my STEM Lab teacher, built my foundation,” said Sullivan. “She exposed me to engineering, 3D design, and coding. With the NASA team, I found my place in aerospace—and my dream career.”

Sullivan says that engineering combines the problem-solving and analytical thinking that she’s always enjoyed with her passion for understanding how things work—especially in complex systems like aerospace.

“Through academic competitions, hands-on projects, and personal curiosity, I realized this field isn’t just what I’m good at; it’s what excites me.”

Amy Smith said that she had a unique perspective to work alongside such an amazing student for three years.

“Early on in middle school she expressed an interest in engineering,” said Smith. “She not only excels in the classroom academically, but she exhibits many qualities of a good engineering leader: perpetual curiosity, creative risk taking, logical problem solving, ability to lead a team and be a team member, resilience to follow through on a tough challenge, and many more. It was a joy and pleasure to be her teacher.”

Sullivan also credits teachers from Statesboro High like Alice Iwinski (AP Literature) and Hayley Ward (Digital Design, Ceramics, AP 3D Design) with shaping her academic journey and creative growth.

“Ms. Iwinski gave me the guidance I needed to grow as a writer,” she said. “And Ms. Ward helped me express who I am through art, especially during the hardest parts of balancing academics and athletics.”





Consistency Over Perfection

In her valedictory speech, Sullivan encouraged classmates to value consistency over perfection.

“Be present and intentional, even when it’s hard or inconvenient,” she told her peers. “The habits you build now will shape who you become, so make them count.”

That mindset helped her triumph in moments big and small—from her third-grade victory in the Reggie Dawson Memorial Math Tournament to her most recent accomplishments. Sullivan has earned $25,000 in scholarships, in addition to receiving the University of Nebraska’s Chancellor Scholarship for full tuition and an NCAA Rifle scholarship.

With all that she has accomplished during her four years of high school, she admits that being part of Statesboro’s rifle team was her favorite memory.

“It was a great experience where I could hone a skill separate from academics, be part of a team that supported one another, and continue my pursuit of excellence.”

From math tournaments to medal podiums, Katlyn Sullivan has shown that precision, passion, and perseverance can take you far—and she’s just getting started.



