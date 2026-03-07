Bulloch County Restaurant Inspections

The following are among the food service establishments inspected in February by the Bulloch County Health Department. The department scores on a 100-percentile scale. Kitchens are inspected at least every four months and are required to post their score sheets in public. The score and selected comments from health inspectors are included in each report.

All eating establishments are located in Statesboro, except where noted. To view all restaurant scores, visit dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections and select Bulloch County.





February 2

➤ Jimmy John Subs, 100 Brampton Avenue

▲ Score: 93

Observed bag of onions and other boxed food items stored on floor in walk-in cooler and walk-in freezer. Observed leak at mop sink. Observed buildup and food debris on floors under shelves. Inspector: Marlin Thomas.





February 3

➤ Bourbon Grill, LLC, 325 Northside Drive

▲ Score: 100 (Re-opened)

Inspector: Konadu.





➤ John's Place, 4 West Altman Street

▲ Score: 98

Observed missing/damaged ceiling tile. Observed damaged wall by hand-washing sink. Walls should be repaired to be smooth and cleanable. Inspector: Konadu.





➤ Little Caesars @ Publix, 109 Tormenta Way

▲ Score: 99

Observed water bottle stored on top of equipment. Corrected on-site; water bottle was removed. Inspector: Konadu.





February 6

➤ Georgia Southern — Smoovie, 2687 Akins Boulevard

▲ Score: 100 (New)

Inspector: Konadu.





February 10

➤ Hibachi Express, 309 Tormenta Way Suite C3

▲ Score: 86

Observed house-made "Yum Yum" Sauce not dated for 7-day discard. Observed salad containers not dated for 7-day discard. Date-mark all foods made/prepped in-house and held over 24 hours. Observed chemical cleaning spray bottle stored on/hung on rack next to microwave. Keep all chemicals stored in chemical storage when not in use. Corrected on-site; chemical cleaning spray bottle removed. Observed cut/prepped meats improperly cooling in tightly-wrapped container with wrapping collecting heavy condensation. Foods shall cool partially uncovered or in shallow containers. Each cooler must have an accurate thermometer in the interior. The display on the outside of equipment is not adequate. Corrected on-site; thermometers placed in cooling units. Inspector: Adreanna Konadu.





February 11

➤ Diablo's of Statesboro, 1212 Brampton Avenue

▲ Score: 100 (New)

Inspector: Konadu.





➤ Fire Cannon, LLC, dba Firehouse Subs, 600 Brannen Street Suite B

▲ Score: 90

Observed chemical spray bottle not labeled with chemical's common name. Label bottle with chemical's name. Observed wet wiping rag stored on prep sink. Keep wet wiping cloths stored in sanitizer when not in use. Corrected on-site; wet wiping rag removed. Observed food debris buildup in reach-in cooler. Clean. Trash cans in restrooms require lids. Inspector: Konadu.





February 13

➤ All the Fixin's, 721 South Main Street Suite 8 Score: 96

▲ Score: 96

Observed pasta being cupped and stored in cooler without properly cooling to 41 degrees F before lidding. Allow foods to cool to 41 degrees F before lidding containers. Observed food debris on equipment. Corrected on-site; equipment cleaned. Inspector: Konadu.





➤ Holy Pie! Pizzeria, 355 Brampton Avenue

▲ Score: 94

Observed minor buildup on can opener blade. Food contact surfaces shall be cleaned to sight and touch. Will follow up on next inspection. Observed scoop handle touching product (cheese) in prep top cooler. Corrected on-site; handle placed upward. Observed take-out plates not stored in protective sleeves. Inspector: Konadu.





February 17

➤ A Forceful Taste — Base of Operation, 432 South Main Street Suite A

▲ Score: 94

Observed frozen dressing not labeled with a prep date. Label all foods stored over 24 hours with prep date and/or discard date. Observed front and bathroom hand-washing sinks without hand-washing sign. Post hand-washing signs where needed. Observed minor damage to wall and ceiling in facility. Observed debris on floor. All physical facilities shall be maintained in good repair. Inspector: Konadu.