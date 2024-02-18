Bulloch County Restaurant Inspections

The following are among the food service establishments inspected in March by the Bulloch County Health Department. The department scores on a 100-percentile scale. Kitchens are inspected at least every four months and are required to post their score sheets in public. The score and selected comments from health inspectors are included in each report. All eating establishments are located in Statesboro, except where noted. To view all restaurant scores, visit dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections and select Bulloch County.





January 2

➤ Orchid Cuisine, 1525 Fair Road Suite 104

▲ Score: 97

Observed aluminum foil used as liner for gas lines. Observed aluminum foil used as liner for coffee pots. Observed damaged shelving in back of kitchen. Observed damage/wear to top of freezer lid. Observed debris on shelving. Observed dust on HVAC filter covers. Observed minor debris on floors, walls, ceilings. Inspector: Laura Robinson.





January 3

➤ Holiday Pizza, 406 Fair Road

▲ Score: 78

Observed facility without a certified food safety manager and with a posted expired SERV Safe certificate dated January 24, 2023. Must obtain a food safety manager as soon as possible and submit a copy of certification to the health department. Observed an employee's drinking cup being stored on the pizza prep counter. Corrected on-site; cup moved to designated area for employees. Eating and drinking shall only occur in designated areas for eating and not in the food prep area. Corrected on-site. Observed raw shrimp being cold-held at 46 degrees F and tomatoes being cold-held at 47 degrees F inside the walk-in cooler. Corrected on-site; food discarded. All potentially-hazardous foods shall be cold-held at 41 degrees F or below. Corrected on-site. Observed a container of hot cooked chicken being improperly cooled with a tightly closed lid in the walk-in cooler. Corrected on-site; chicken was removed from walk-in cooler and lid was removed from the container to properly cool. Observed frozen diced ham being thawed in stagnant water. Only use approved methods for cooling and thawing foods. Observed facility with expired sanitizing test strips dated April 2020 and April 2022. Must order new sanitizing testing strips within 72 hours. Inspector: Adreanna Konadu.





January 10

➤ Chinese Kitchen, 456 South Main Street

▲ Score: 95

Observed prepared beef stored in containers that don't prevent contamination. Food shall be protected from contamination by storing the food: in a clean, dry location, where it is not exposed to splash, dust or other contamination; and at least six inches (15 cm) above the floor. Correct by 01/13. Observed no test strips available upon request. A test kit or other device that accurately measures the concentration in mg/L of sanitizing solutions shall be provided. Correct by 01/20. Observed debris on outside of cooking equipment on shelving throughout the facility. Non-food-contact surfaces of equipment shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue and other debris. Observed vent covers and ceiling tiles in poor condition. All physical facilities shall be maintained in good repair. Inspector: Quentin Smith.

➤ Arby's, 622 Fair Road

▲ Score: 95

Observed drive-thru soda nozzles with black grime buildup. Clean, rinse and sanitize soda nozzles daily. Observed tongs being stored with raw burgers with handle touching product. Corrected on-site; person in charge removed tongs. Inspector: Konadu

➤ Boro Bagel Company, 23 South Main Street

▲ Score: 91

Observed food handlers change task and change gloves without washing hands. Corrected on-site; person in charge instructed staff about hand-washing between task changing and changing gloves. Inspector: Konadu.

➤ El Jalapeno, 711 South Main Street

▲ Score: 96

Observed a container of raw beef cooling with a closed lid on container. Corrected on-site; container was partially opened. Observed single-service cups being stored without protective sleeves. Inspector: Konadu.

➤ Mellow Mushroom, 1098 Bermuda Run

▲ Score: 84

Observed food handlers change gloves without washing hands between glove change. All food handlers shall wash hands between switching tasks and changing gloves to prevent contaminating clean gloves and foods. Observed two hand-washing stations storing a lid and a pot scrubber in sinks. Corrected on-site; items were removed from sinks. All hand-washing stations shall only be used for hand-washing. Corrected on-site. Observed a food handler preparing foods without a proper hair net and another food handler prepping foods without a beard net with a beard longer than half an inch. Corrected on-site; hair restraints utilized. Inspector: Konadu.

➤ Sugar Magnolia Coffeehouse, 100 Brampton Avenue Suite 1

▲ Score: 96

Observed sauce bottles missing common name label. Observed non-fat yogurt in reach-in cooler with discard date of 01/05/2024. Corrected on-site; food discarded. Observed minor food debris on floors, walls and ceilings. Observed personal items stored in food prep area. Inspector: Robinson.

➤ The Pour House Pub, 25 West Main Street

▲ Score: 100 (New)

Inspector: Robinson.





January 11

➤ Nikko's, 701 Piedmont Loop

▲ Score: 87

Observed hand sink in kitchen inaccessible. Corrected on-site; person in charge cleared hand sink for use. Observed black buildup inside soda nozzles and on ice baffle of ice machine. Equipment food-contact surfaces and utensils shall be clean to sight and touch. Correct by 01/21. Observed shelving for food products covered in food debris. Observed buildup on inside of cooler. Observed food and grease buildup on outside of cooking equipment. Increase cleaning frequency. Correct by 01/14. Observed heavy grease buildup under ventilation hood. Increase cleaning frequency. Inspector: Smith.





January 17

➤ Panda Express, Brampton Avenue

▲ Score: 98

Observed buildup and food debris on floors under and behind equipment. Observed standing water and water stains throughout rear kitchen area. Inspector: Thomas.





January 17

➤ Checker's, 81 Northside Drive

▲ Score: 99

Observed sanitizing buckets being stored directly on floor. Corrected on-site; person in charge removed buckets from floor. Inspector: Konadu.

➤ Cracker Barrel, 216 Henry Boulevard

▲ Score: 76

Observed raw burgers uncovered in the walk-in cooler and frozen fish and frozen turnovers in the walk-in freezer in an open bag uncovered. Observed dried grime on can opener blade. Observed the high temperature dish washing machine with a final temp of 141.8 degrees F. Use the three-compartment sink until the dish washer is fixed and reaching 180 degrees F. Observed water for scooping utensils at 123 degrees F. Corrected on-site; person in charge replaced water. Observed several foods in the walk-in cooler and several foods hot-holding with the wrong prep times on date-marking labels. Labels indicated that foods were prepped hours ahead of actual prep time. Corrected on-site; person in charge replaced labels. Observed cooked sliced turkey and warm meatloaf being improperly cooled with tightly closed lids. Observed ware-washing handler without a hair restraint. Corrected on-site; ware washer put on hat. Observed buildup in reach-in cooler and grime and water buildup in the bottom of chicken warmer. Inspector: Konadu.

➤ Dunkin Donuts/Baskin Robbins, 606 Fair Road

▲ Score: 99

Observed minor debris in a reach-in cooler. Inspector: Konadu.

➤ Fordham's Farmhouse, 23657 Highway 80 East

▲ Score: 82

Observed handwashing sink covered in food debris. A hand-washing sink shall be maintained so that it is accessible at all times for employee use. A hand-washing facility may not be used for purposes other than hand-washing. Correct by 01/27. Observed multiple food items uncovered when not in use. Cover all foods when not in use. Correct by 01/20. Observed debris on can opener blade. Equipment food-contact surfaces and utensils shall be clean to sight and touch. Correct by 01/27. Observed dishwasher sanitizer reading 0-10ppm. A chemical sanitizer used in a sanitizing solution for a manual or mechanical operation at contact times specified under subsection (8)(b)3 of this Rule shall meet the requirements specified in DPH Rule 511-6-1-.07(6). Correct by 01/27. Observed debris inside reach-in coolers and walk-in cooler. Observed debris on shelving and cooking equipment. Non-food contact surfaces of equipment shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue and other debris. Correct by 01/20. Observed debris on floors and walls. Observed damaged ceiling tiles and walls in kitchen area. All physical facilities shall be maintained in good repair. The physical facilities shall be cleaned as often as necessary to keep them clean and by methods that prevent contamination of food products. Correct by 01/20. Observed live roach activity throughout facility. The presence of insects, rodents and other pests shall be controlled to minimize their presence on the premises. Correct by 01/20. Inspector: Smith.