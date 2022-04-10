Bulloch County restaurant inspections

The following are among the food service establishments inspected in February and March by the Bulloch County Health Department. The department scores on a 100-percentile scale. Kitchens are inspected at least every four months and are required to post their score sheets in public. The score and selected comments from health inspectors are included in each report. All eating establishments are located in Statesboro, except where noted. To view all restaurant scores, visit dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections and select Bulloch County.





Feb. 21

➤ Mellow Mushroom, 1098 Bermuda Run

▲ Score: 95

Observed uncovered food items. Observed food debris on floors. Inspector: Marlin Thomas.

➤ Moe's Southwest Grill, 608 Brannen Street

▲ Score: 98

Observed duct tape used to repair walk in cooler door. Cooler door must be repaired to operate as designed. Observed debris on floors. Inspector: Laura Robinson.

➤ The Lodge At Bethany, 77 Bethany Way

▲ Score: 100

Inspector: LaRon Randall.





Feb. 22

➤ Popeye's Chicken & Biscuits, 526 Fair Road

▲ Score: 96

Observed food debris build-up in bottom of oven. Observed breading build-up on shelves in walk-in cooler. Observed food debris/build-up on floors in walk-in freezer/cooler. Observed floors in disrepair in walk-in freezer. Inspector: Thomas.





Feb. 23

➤ Cattails Cafe (Ogeechee Tech), 1 Joe Kennedy Boulevard

▲ Score: 99

Observed minor debris/crumbs in bottom of reach-in freezer. Inspector: Robinson.

➤ El Jalapeno, 711 South Main Street

▲ Score: 77

Observed blocked hand-washing sink. Sink was used as dump sink for customers' beverages and had limes and straws in it. Hand-washing sinks are to be used only for hand-washing and be directly accessible at all times. Observed organic matter build-up in ice machine. Schedule cleaning often enough to keep clean. Observed foods cold-holding at 51 degrees F in cooler where ambient temperature was 50 degrees F. Discard potentially-hazardous food items that are above 41 degrees F and discontinue cooler use until repaired. Observed reach-in cooler holding at 50 degrees F. Advised to discard food and discontinue cooler use until repaired. Observed salsa in walk-in cooler with no label or date-marking. Advised to discard undated foods. Observed salad dressing in cooler with expiration date of 09/2021. Corrected on-site; expired food discard. Observed freshly prepped guacamole tightly covered in walk-in at 50 degrees F a few minutes after being prepared. Cooling foods must be uncovered until they reach 41 degrees F. No instant read thermometers available for food handlers to use. Must use thermometers when cooling, reheating or cooking food. Inspector: Aaron Jump.

➤ Kentucky Fried Chicken At Buckhead, 898 Buckhead Drive

▲ Score: 97

Observed damage to walk-in cooler door. Observed food debris in bottom of reach-in cooler/freezer. Observed personal items not in designated area. Inspector: Randall.

➤ Ocean Galley Seafood, 15 Coach Lee Hill Boulevard

▲ Score: 97

Observed several foods past seven-day discard date. Advised to discard all outdated foods. Clean walls, floors and ceilings. Observed heavy grease build-up under fryers. Observed bad weather strip around back door. Inspector: Jump.





Feb. 24

➤ Dunkin Donuts/Baskin Robbins, 606 Fair Road

▲ Score: 96

Observed coffee and ice in hand sink. Inspector: Randall.

➤ Smoothie King, 357 Brampton Avenue

▲ Score: 90

Hand-wash sink blocked by dishes. Hand-washing sinks are to be used only for hand-washing and be directly accessible at all times. Clean floors, walls, ceilings and clean inside and outside of reach-in freezer and cooler. Observed back door propped open by 5-gallon bucket. Back door is to be closed at all times to keep out vermin. Inspector: Jump.





Feb. 28

➤ Gus Mart, 250 Forest Drive/P.O. Box 7992

▲ Score: 93

Observed potentially-hazardous foods held after 7-day discard date. Observed expired milk stored with non-expired milk in walk-in cooler. Observed unlabeled food containers on shelf near pizza prep station. Inspector: Jump.





March 1

➤ Captain D's Restaurant, 304 South Main Street

▲ Score: 93

Observed cook not wearing beard guard. Observed damaged floor tiles in kitchen. Observed debris in microwaves. Observed debris in walk-in cooler on floor. Observed damage to weather stripping on bottom of back door. Inspector: Robinson.





March 2

➤ Georgia Southern Catering Services, P.O. Box 8138

▲ Score: 93

Observed reduced oxygen packaging used without a hazard analysis and critical control point (HACCP) plan. Cease use until HACCP plan obtained. Observed excessive wear to weather strip on door to exterior. Inspector: Robinson.





March 4

➤ Days Inn, 616 Fair Road

▲ Score: 99

Observed debris in microwave. Inspector: Robinson.

➤ Emma's, 455 Commerce Drive Statesboro

▲ Score: 84

Clean ice machine. Freezer must hold 0 degrees F. Corrected on-site; food discarded. Call for recheck before using. Clean racks in cooler. Clean walls and ceiling. Inspector: Wiggins.

➤ High Hope Service Center, 213 Simons Road

▲ Score: 97

Observed expired sour cream. Corrected on-site; sour cream discarded. Inspector: Jump.

➤ Home 2 Suites, 1576 Brampton Avenue

▲ Score: 99

Observed minor debris on shelves under counter inside cabinets. Inspector: Robinson.

➤ McDonald's, 611 Northside Drive

▲ Score: 96

Observed single-use cups stored directly on the floor. All items must be stored 6 inches off the floor. Observed damaged back door seal. Repair door seals and keep door closed. Inspector: Jump.

➤ Pizza Hut #34712, 129 South Main Street

▲ Score: 91

Observed personal drink not stored properly. Observed grease and build-up on shelves in dough proofer. Observed grease build-up and food debris on bottoms of reach-in coolers. Observed leaks in bathroom and in dish washer area. Observed excessive grease, dirt and build-up on floors throughout entire facility. Observed excessive grease and build-up on walls. Inspector: Thomas.

➤ Rolling Monkey, 715 Northside Drive East Suite 174

▲ Score: 97

Observed prep top cooler with internal temperature of 43 degrees F. Prep top containers do not fit properly, therefore allowing heat to enter unit. Either get the right containers or adjust the cooler so that it holds 41 degrees F or below. Inspector: Jump.

➤ Son's Doner Kebab, 17 College Plaza

▲ Score: 97

Observed food items not stored six inches off floor. Inspector: Thomas.

➤ Southern Manor Retirement Inn, 1532 Fair Road

▲ Score: 98

Repair wall under sink. Inspector: Wiggins.

➤ Tarantino's, 609 Brannen Street Suite 9

▲ Score: 93

Do not put items in hand sink. No hand/arm jewelry allowed. Inspector: Wiggins.

➤ The Gardens Of Southern Manor, 625 Gentilly Road

▲ Score: 90

Observed organic build-up inside ice machine. Clean ice machine often enough to keep clean. Observed expired sour cream in reach-in cooler. Corrected on-site; sour cream discarded. All refrigerators and freezers must have thermometers and coolers and they must maintain temperature of 41 degrees F or below. Inspector: Jump.





— compiled by Rheneta A. Washington Ward



