Bulloch commissioners set county pension system in motion for July 1

The defined benefit plan, or pension, Bulloch County commissioners agreed to make available to the county government’s nearly 300 full-time employees last November – after more than a year of study and discussion – is now set for launch July 1. The commissioners unanimously approved two resolutions Tuesday to make it so.

July 1 is the start of the new fiscal year, for which the county is budgeting support for the new pension plan. One of the resolutions that were approved 6-0 Tuesday morning freezes the county’s previous 401(a) “defined contribution” plan so that it is not open to new employees but leaves accumulated amounts in place for current employees who don’t wish to buy into the new system. The other resolution formally adopts the new pension plan and some attached “plan amendments” about how it will be carried out.

The new plan, like the old one, is administered through Association County Commissioners of Georgia, or ACCG, Retirement Services.

“The existing employees will be presented … with two options: relinquishing their 401(a) balance in exchange for service credits for years they’ve already worked or keeping that 401(a) balance and entering the defined benefit plan with zero credit for their previous years of service,” county Human Resources Director Cindy Mallett told the commissioners.

She summarized the pension plan and briefly reviewed how it was developed.

The plan carries a normal retirement age of 65, with five years of service required to be vested, and a 1.5% “multiplier.” This means that benefits will be determined by multiplying 1.5% of an employee’s average annual pay – from the highest paid five consecutive years of the last 10 – by their total years of service.

Retirement as early as age 60 is available as an option, subject to certain criteria.

The county is imposing a “blackout period” of six or 12 months depending on an employee’s age, requiring anyone who is eligible the first day the pension is funded to wait before they can retire.