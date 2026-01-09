Bulloch BOE seeks public’s help in search for new superintendent

In November, Bulloch County Board of Education members voted to start a search, assisted by the Georgia School Boards Association, that could result in a new superintendent of schools being hired. Current superintendent Charles Wilson announced his retirement, effective March 31, in October.

Now, the Board of Education is inviting the public to help them choose the school district’s next leader by taking part in an anonymous online survey through January 31. The survey, which is hosted and managed by the School Boards Association, is a critical step in the nationwide search for Wilson’s successor.

The survey may be accessed using this link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/NF6GSPC that may be found on the on the school district’s website at bullochschools.org or the Bulloch County Schools Facebook page. Also, the link will be distributed by email and text to families of enrolled students and school district employees.

“Your opinion matters,” Hayley Greene, director of Public Relations for the schools system, wrote in an email. “By sharing your thoughts, you will help the Board make an informed choice for superintendent. The survey asks participants to weigh in on leadership traits, such as communication styles and vision for classroom innovation.

“All responses are sent directly to the GSBA to maintain anonymity and encourage honest feedback.”

At least 14 days before a final vote to hire a superintendent, the board is required to publicly release information on at least one but “as many as three,” named finalists, to comply with the Georgia Open Records Act.

Wilson has served in the Bulloch County school district for 30 years, including 14 years as superintendent, after 16 as chief financial officer and assistant superintendent of business services.



