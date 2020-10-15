Bulloch back below 10 new daily COVID cases

After reporting more than 10 new COVID-19 cases for the first time in nearly two weeks on Wednesday, Bulloch County dropped back below 10 new cases on Thursday.

In his Thursday report, Public Safety/Emergency Management Agency Director Ted Wynn said Bulloch had 8 new cases and has now recorded 2,987 COVID cases, which have resulted in 32 deaths and 136 local residents being hospitalized since the pandemic began in March.

Bulloch EMS has transported a total of 127 people with probable COVID-19 and 136 with confirmed cases, he said.

Georgia reported 1,686 new cases on Thursday, bringing the state’s total number of confirmed cases up to 336,241. Georgia reported 23 deaths Thursday, raising the death toll to 7,492.

As of Thursday afternoon, 217,497 Americans had died from coronavirus, and the U.S. had recorded 7,962,046 confirmed cases, according to statistics from the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.

Bulloch schools

Bulloch County Schools recorded two new cases among students and staff Thursday and now has had a total of 105 COVID cases since Aug. 17.

Local colleges

Georgia Southern reported 14 total new cases for the week of Oct. 5–11, two more than the previous week. GS will report again on Monday, Oct. 19.

On Wednesday, East Georgia State College reported no new cases. The college has had a total of 88 cases across its three campuses since Aug. 17.

Ogeechee Technical College reported no new COVID cases on any of its campuses the week of Oct. 5–11. The college has had a total of 32 cases across its campuses since Aug. 17.

OTC will report again next Monday, Oct. 19.

Testing sites

The Bulloch County Health Department, 1 W. Altman St. in Statesboro, continues to serve as a COVID-19 testing site, or specimen point of collection. It operates 8 a.m. till noon Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. To schedule a free test, call (855) 473-4374 or visit www.sehdph.org/covid-19, where a test can be scheduled online.

Additional free COVID-19 testing continues Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Luetta Moore Park, 121 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.