Bulloch Alcohol and Drug Council to present free prevention lecture Aug. 26

The Bulloch Alcohol and Drug Council, in conjunction with the Bulloch Parent Network and Decatur Prevention Initiative, will host a special virtual lecture featuring nationally renowned speaker, author and advocate Stephen Hill from on Thursday, Aug. 26 via Zoom.

The online event, “The First Choice and A Second Chance,” runs from 6:30-8 p.m. and is for parents, educators and students in seventh through 12th grades. It highlights the inspiring story of a young man’s battle with addiction and his journey to recovery.

The lecture is designed to raise awareness about substance abuse prevention, the disease of addiction and the possibility of living a life in recovery. Hill, the founder of Speak Sobriety, turned his mess into a message by creating a dynamic program and presenting to thousands of students, educators, and parents for over 200 schools and coalitions. His memoir, “A Journey to Recovery,” was a new release best-seller on Amazon, and he has been featured on several shows for his expertise in prevention, treatment, recovery, and criminal justice.

In addition to Hill’s presentation, his father, Kevin, will speak from a parent's perspective about living with a child suffering from a substance-abuse disorder who is now in recovery. There will be a virtual Q&A following both presentations.

The online event is free, but registration is required. To register, please go to https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_CFwd0TPzSMeuF1MgBPsklA. Participants who sign up will receive a confirmation email and two reminder emails — one day before and one hour before the event — with the link to access the webinar.

“We are so pleased to be able to offer this free virtual event to our community,” said Lynne Sroczynski, BADC's Alcohol and Substance Abuse Prevention Program project coordinator. “Stephen’s presentations are renowned for their impact and inspirational quality, so I think it’ll really be beneficial for our young people and their parents to hear from him firsthand. We certainly hope plenty of people will sign up and join us online for the event on Aug. 26.”

For additional information or questions, please contact Lynne Sroczynski by emailing lynnes@nctv.com or Terrie Moore of Decatur Prevention Initiative at decaturprevention@gmail.com.

For more regular information about the Bulloch Alcohol and Drug Council, visit https://bullochadc.org/programs/ or follow BADC on its social media accounts, including Facebook and Twitter.