Bulloch Academy students attend Rick Allen's Youth Leadership Summit

Six students from Bulloch Academy recently attended District 12 Congressman Rick Allen's 2024 Youth Leadership Summit.

The event was held Feb. 26 at the Columbia County Student Support Complex in Evans.

Allen holds the event every two years for junior and senior high school students in Georgia’s 12th District, which includes Bulloch, Candler, Screven, Evans, Jenkins and several other counties.

"The Youth Leadership Summit, which I proudly host every two years, brings together some of our district's brightest young students to hear from speakers who have demonstrated exceptional leadership qualities in their communities," Allen said. "The goal of the summit is to equip and inspire the next generation of leaders by helping them hone their leadership skills as they prepare for the future.”

Attending from Bulloch Academy were: Wynn Wildes, Sammy Mendez, Kellen Daly, Camille Wall, Maddie Mentzer and Griffin Garvin.

District 12 Congressman Rick Allen addresses a group of junior and senior high school students at his Youth Leadership Summit.



In addition to Congressman Allen, Summit students in attendance heard from a group of speakers that included two from Statesboro.

The speakers:

Dr. Sreevalli Dega

• Dr. Sreevalli Dega is the owner of Statesboro Urgent Care

• Board Certified in Family Medicine with special training in Urgent Care Medicine, DOT physical training, workman’s compensation claims, and drug screening

• Dr. Dega has been practicing Urgent Care Medicine full time since 2013 in Georgia.

• She recently opened an infusion center which specializes in Vitamin Therapy - The DripBar.





Garrett and Meagan Clark

• Both are Georgia Southern University graduates where Garrett received a civil engineer degree and Meagan received a Special Education degree

• Through Rolling Monkey, they have engineered a workplace culture that promotes individualized growth tracks for each employee based on biblical principles and scientifically proven systems

• They have been recognized with over 30 awards ranging from Small Business of the Year by the Statesboro Bulloch Chamber of Commerce, Best Place to Work, and of course, Best Ice Cream in Georgia

• The Clarks are helping other business leaders solve their workforce challenges by inspiring change at foundational levels and unlocking the potential in their culture.

• Their vision is to build a fleet of Inspiration Stations that inspire the communities they serve.





Nomi Stanton

• Graduated from Bradley University with a BA in English and Political Science.

• Is the CEO of GAP Ministries since April 2023

• She is on the Salvation Army Advisory Board

• She is the Incoming Chair of the Homeless Task Force

• Augusta West Rotary Member

• Advisor of the "Christmas House" on Fort Eisenhower





Col. Reginald Evans

• Col. Reggie Evans entered active duty in 1999 with a commission in the Signal Corps

• He graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering and received his Strategic Studies Master’s Degree from the Air War College

• With over 24 years of active service, Col. Evans has served in various warfighting formations and has six operational and combat deployments

• He currently serves as the Garrison Commander of Fort Eisenhower in Augusta, Ga

• Fort Eisenhower is our region’s number one employer boasting a supported workforce of over 32,000 personnel.



