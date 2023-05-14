Bulloch Academy sixth grader Catherine Wyatt Jones wins first place with DAR essay

Archibald Bulloch Chapter, NSDAR is proud to announce Catherine Wyatt Jones as a first-place award winner of the 2022 DAR American History Contest for Georgia.

Jones was presented the prestigious award at the Georgia State Society, NSDAR Conference held at Stone Mountain.

The topic for this year’s essay contest was, “Imagine that you are a delegate during the Second Continental Congress meeting from May 10, 1775-March 1, 1781. Which colony are you from and what will be important for you to accomplish for your colony?”

Her winning essay will be sent to the next level of competition with hopes that she will eventually win the coveted national award.

Jones is in the sixth grade at Bulloch Academy. Her history teacher is Julie Chambers. She participates in softball, soccer, shot gun, archery and math teams. She also belongs to the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and is active in her church. She hopes to attend college and pursue a career in architecture.

Jones is the daughter of Beth and Jeff Jones and she has a younger sister, Emma.