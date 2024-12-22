Bulloch County Restaurant Inspections

The following are among the food service establishments inspected in October by the Bulloch County Health Department. The department scores on a 100-percentile scale. Kitchens are inspected at least every four months and are required to post their score sheets in public. The score and selected comments from health inspectors are included in each report.

All eating establishments are located in Statesboro, except where noted. To view all restaurant scores, visit dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections and select Bulloch County.





October 9

➤ Buffalo Wild Wings, 442 Northside Drive

▲ Score: 92

Observed a rag and dumped ice in hand-washing sinks. Corrected on-site; person in charge removed items. Observed a container of burgers on the floor of the walk-in cooler. Corrected on-site; person in charge removed item(s) off of the floor. Observed walk-in freezer floor with foods and debris. Inspector: Konadu.





➤ Chattanooga Subway #28919, 400 Parker Avenue, Brooklet

▲ Score: 93

Observed buildup on back of slicer blade. Observed food debris at bottom of bun holder. Observed buildup and mold on seals at reach-in cooler. Observed buildup and food debris on bottom of reach-in cooler. Observed buildup and food debris on floors. Inspector: Marlin Thomas.





➤ Forest Heights Country Club, 3772 Country Club Road

▲ Score: 90

Observed sour cream and house-made potentially-hazardous sauces/condiments cold-holding above 41 degrees F. Corrected on-site; person in charge discarded items. Observed minor debris on wall and floors. Observed areas of wall not in good condition. Observed buildup on ceiling vents in food service areas. All physical facilities shall be maintained in good repair. Correct by 10/12. Inspector: Quentin Smith.





➤ Heritage Inn & Rehabilitation, 307 Jones Mill Road

▲ Score: 92

Observed pink organic matter on ice machine baffle. Corrected on-site; baffle was cleaned and sanitized. Inspector: Adreanna Konadu.





➤ Mellow Mushroom, 1098 Bermuda Run Road

▲ Score: 90

Observed sanitizer in dish machine with excessive sanitizer ratio. Chlorine ppm should be between 50-100 ppm. Observed debris/damage to can opener blade. Replace blade. Observed pizza pans stored on floor behind shelves. Observed cardboard being used as shelf liner in beer cooler. All surfaces must be non-porous; smooth and easily cleanable. Observed excessive water dripping from prep top/reach-in/drawer cooler. Get maintenance for cooler to prevent excessive sweating. Observed debris on shelving throughout facility. Observed debris in bottom of coolers. Observed debris underneath shelving and equipment. Observed exposed insulation on hot water heater pipes. Observed missing weather strip on back door. Inspector: Laura Robinson.





➤ Ogeechee Area Hospice, 200 Donehoo Street

▲ Score: 95

Observed foods stored with 7-day discard date. Foods must be labeled with 7-day date by which foods must be consumed or discarded. Need chlorine test strips to test dishwasher. Inspector: Jump.





➤ Soyumi, 727 Buckhead Drive

▲ Score: 90

Observed multiple foods above 41 degrees F in a prep top cooler. Corrected on-site; foods discarded. Observed a prep top cooler with an ambient temperature of 50 degrees F. Repair to cold-hold at 41 degrees F or below and call the health department to recheck unit. Inspector: Konadu.





➤ Sports Bar Grill & Lounge, 2390 Northside Drive

▲ Score: 90

Observed hand-washing station without paper towels. Advised person in charge to keep paper towels stocked at hand-washing station at all times. Observed minor buildup on ice machine baffle. Advised person in charge to clean and sanitize front and back of baffle. Observed damaged tile by ware-washing area. Inspector: Konadu.





October 10

➤ Chattanooga Subway #28656, 3039 Northside Drive West

▲ Score: 82

Observed meatballs not properly reheated. Observed food debris in bottom of bun cabinet. Observed buildup inside reach-in cooler. Observed severe buildup on toilets in bathrooms. Observed severe buildup and food debris on floors. Observed evidence of rodents and roaches in facility. Inspector: Thomas.





➤ El Maguey II Mexican Restaurant, 1100 Brampton Avenue Suite E

▲ Score: 86

Observed multiple food items in drawer cooler under grill with internal temperature of 48 degrees F. Corrected on-site; foods discarded. All potentially-hazardous foods must be 41 degrees F or below. Check temperatures regularly with probe thermometer. Observed produce boxes stored on floor. Observed cracked eggs in walk-in cooler. Observed debris in reach-in coolers/under equipment. Observed debris on floors, walls and ceilings. Observed missing vent hood filter covers. Inspector: Robinson.





➤ Ole Times Buffet, 24033 Highway 80 East

▲ Score: 90

Observed cheesecake cold-holding at 60 degrees F. Corrected on-site; cheesecake discarded. Observed lettuce, deli ham and cheese cold-holding with internal temperature above 41 degrees F. Corrected on-site; out of temperature foods were discarded and replaced. Cold-holding unit not sufficient for holding below 41 degrees F. Do not use this cold-holding unit for potentially-hazardous foods until repaired or replaced. Observed chicken hot-holding with internal temperature of 101 degrees F. Corrected on-site; chicken was re-heated to 177 degrees F. Observed food debris on floors at frying station and under racks in dry storage. Inspector: Jump.



