Bulloch County Restaurant Inspections

The following are among the food service establishments inspected in August by the Bulloch County Health Department. The department scores on a 100-percentile scale. Kitchens are inspected at least every four months and are required to post their score sheets in public. The score and selected comments from health inspectors are included in each report. All eating establishments are located in Statesboro, except where noted. To view all restaurant scores, visit dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections and select Bulloch County.





November 21

➤ Subway SV Trading Company, 8700 Highway 67, Brooklet ▲ Score: 99

Trash can in restroom must have lid. Inspector: Aaron Jump.





November 22

➤ Azul Tex-Mex Express, 408 South Main Street

▲ Score: 94

Observed unlabeled food container with cut vegetables. Must be labeled with common food name. Observed pico improperly cooling in container with tight lid. Corrected on-site; cover was removed from pico so it could cool properly. Inspector: Jump.

➤ Eagle Health & Rehabilitation, 405 South College Street

▲ Score: 100

Inspector: Adreanna Konadu.

➤ El Maguey II Mexican Restaurant, 1100 Brampton Avenue Suite E

▲ Score: 89

Observed food and dirty serving spoon in hand-washing sink in grill area. Corrected on-site; person in charge cleaned hand sink for hand-washing use only. A hand-washing sink may not be used for purposes other than hand-washing. Observed unapproved thawing methods for frozen beef in main kitchen. Corrected on-site; person in charge properly used approved methods to thaw food item. Observed raw shrimp covered with ice to cool and food items without proper protection. Ice may not be used as food after it has been used as a medium for cooling the exterior surfaces of food such as melons or fish, packaged foods such as canned beverages or cooling coils and tubes of equipment. Corrected on-site; food item discarded. Observed food debris on floor in main kitchen. The physical facilities shall be cleaned as often as necessary to keep them clean and by methods that prevent contamination of food products. Correct by 11/25. Observed employee drink stored with no lid or straw over food items. Observed employee clothing stored on single-use items in storage area. Corrected on-site; person in charge discarded drink and properly stored employee clothing to prevent contamination. Inspector: Quenton Smith.

➤ Westwood Healthcare & Rehabilitation, 101 Stockyard Road

▲ Score: 97

Observed facility with expired testing strips. Corrected on-site; person in charge put in an order for new testing strips. Correct by 11/27. Observed the ceiling above the walk-in cooler with damage. Submit plans for repair within 30 days. Inspector: Konadu.





November 28

➤ Blue Mile Catering, 454 South Main Street

▲ Score: 92

Need to replace the hand sink that was removed from kitchen. Observed dishwasher with no detectible sanitizer. Use 3-compartment sink until dishwasher is operating properly and call health department for inspection before use. Correct by 11/30. Inspector: Jump.

➤ Gnat's Landing, 470 South Main Street

▲ Score: 95

Observed dishwasher operating with no sanitizer. Corrected on-site; sanitizer replaced and primed. Observed employee toilet room door kept open. Except during cleaning and maintenance operations, toilet room doors as specified under the subsection (2)(l) of this rule shall be kept closed. Observed inoperable light fixture inside hood. Light intensity shall be at least 50-foot candles (540 lux) at a surface where a food service employee is working with food or working with utensils or equipment such as knives, slicers, grinders or saws where employee safety is a factor. Observed employee drink stored on food prep surface. Areas designated for employees to eat, drink and use tobacco shall be located so that food, equipment, linens and single-service and single-use articles are protected from contamination. Inspector: Jump.





December 4

➤ Chick-fil-A, GSU Union, P.O. Box 8138

▲ Score: 99

Observed minor debris around fryers. Observed minor debris in reach-in coolers/freezers. Inspector: Laura Robinson.





December 5

➤ Coconut Thai Cuisine, 7 College Plaza

▲ Score: 59

Observed multiple foodborne illness risk factor violations. The responsibility of the certified food safety manager (CFSM) shall include the safety of food preparation and service by ensuring that all employees who handle or have responsibility for handling unpackaged foods of any kind have sufficient knowledge of safe preparation and service of the food. The nature and extent of the knowledge that each employee is required to have may be tailored, as appropriate, to the employee’s duties related to food safety issues. Observed employee actively eating and drinking from a cup without a lid in food preparation area. Employees shall consume food only in approved designated areas separate from food preparation and serving areas, equipment or utensil areas and food storage areas. However, drinking from a single-service beverage cup with a secure lid and straw that is handled to prevent contamination of the employee’s hands, the container, exposed food, clean equipment, utensils and linens, unwrapped single-service and single-use articles will be allowed. Correct by 12/05. Observed raw chicken stored above vegetables in reach-in cooler. Observed raw shrimp stored above veggie spring rolls. Observed raw beef stored above vegetables in reach-in cooler. Corrected on-site; person in charge properly separated ready-to-eat food items from raw meats and raw meats separated by cooking temperatures. Observed buildup on ice baffle of ice machine. Observed heavy buildup on the nozzle of sweet tea dispenser. Equipment food-contact surfaces and utensils shall be clean to sight and touch. Correct by 12/15. Observed cooked rice without proper temperature control as intended with temperatures above 41 degrees F. Observed half/half cold-holding above 41 degrees F. Corrected on-site; person in charge discarded food items. Observed raw vegetables in bags stored in dark liquid at bottom of wine cooler. Corrected on-site; person in charge discarded food items. Observed food debris accumulated inside reach-in coolers. Non-food-contact surfaces of equipment shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue and other debris. Observed rodent droppings in facility near dishwashing area. Request treatment from a licensed pest control operator and submit documentation to local health authority. The presence of insects, rodents and other pests shall be controlled to minimize their presence on the premises by routinely inspecting incoming shipments of food and supplies, routinely inspecting the premises for evidence of pests. using methods -- if pests are found -- such as trapping devices or other means of pest control as specified under subsections (6)(e), (6)(m) and (6)(n) of this rule and eliminating harborage conditions. Correct by 12/15. Inspector: Smith.

➤ Gus Mart, 250 Forest Drive/P.O. Box 7992

▲ Score: 96

Observed debris on blades of can opener and deli meat slicer. Equipment food-contact surfaces and utensils shall be clean to sight and touch. Correct by 12/15. Inspector: Smith.

➤ Hampton Inn Statesboro, 350 Brampton Avenue

▲ Score: 99

Replace damaged ceiling tile in food storage area. Inspector: Jump.

➤ Heritage Inn & Rehabilitation, 307 Jones Mill Road

▲ Score: 98

Observed toilet room door missing automatic closure. Observed minor damages to baseboards and walls. Inspector: Robinson.

➤ Home 2 Suites, 1576 Brampton Avenue

▲ Score: 96

Observed peroxide sanitizer stored on prep sink. When asked what it was for, person in charge stated it was for cleaning tables, etc. Peroxide sanitizers are not permitted for use as sanitizer for food contact surfaces. Corrected on-site; person in charge will use quat sanitizer at least until next order from Ecolab. Inspector: Jump.

➤ Marriott Springhill Suites, 105 Springhill Drive

▲ Score: 98

Observed minor leak at 3-compartment sink and plumbing fixture not flush with equipment. Repair fixture. Inspector: Robinson.





December 6

➤ Elliano's Coffee Company, 598 Brannen Street ▲ Score: 92

Observed black organic matter on ice machine baffle. Clean and sanitize ice machine. Observed ice scoop being improperly stored on top of ice machine without proper protection from contamination. Properly store scoop in a container. Observed facility with expired testing strips with a date of 06-01-16. Order new testing strips within 72 hours. Correct by 12/09. Inspector: Konadu.

➤ Fire Cannon, LLC, dba Firehouse Subs, 600 Brannen Street Suite B

▲ Score: 99

Observed minor debris on the bottom of the reach-in coolers. Inspector: Konadu.

➤ Southern Palace, 224 South Main Street

▲ Score: 80

Observed handwashing sinks without paper towels in main kitchen and restroom. Each hand-washing sink or group of adjacent hand-washing sinks shall be provided with individual, disposable towels, a continuous towel system that supplies the user with a clean towel, a heated air-hand drying device, a hand-drying device that employs an air-knife system that delivers high velocity, pressurized air at ambient temperatures. Correct by 12/16. Observed raw chicken stored over vegetables in walk-in cooler. Corrected on-site; person in charge properly separated raw meat to prevent contamination. Observed improper cooling method. When placed in cooling or cold-holding equipment, food containers in which food is being cooled shall be arranged in the equipment to provide maximum heat transfer through the container walls and Loosely covered or uncovered if protected from overhead contamination during the cooling period to facilitate heat transfer from the surface of the food. When placed in cooling or cold=holding equipment, food containers in which food is being cooled shall be arranged in the equipment to provide maximum heat transfer through the container walls and loosely covered or uncovered if protected from overhead contamination during the cooling period to facilitate heat transfer from the surface of the food. Correct by: 12/09. Observed multiple rat droppings above dishwasher. Control pests. The presence of insects, rodents and other pests shall be controlled to minimize their presence on the premises by routinely inspecting incoming shipments of food and supplies, routinely inspecting the premises for evidence of pests, using methods, if pests are found, such as trapping devices or other means of pest control as specified under subsections (6)(e), (6)(m) and (6)(n) of this rule and by eliminating harborage conditions. Correct by 12/09. Inspector: Smith.