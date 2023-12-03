Bulloch County Restaurant Inspections

The following are among the food service establishments inspected in August by the Bulloch County Health Department. The department scores on a 100-percentile scale. Kitchens are inspected at least every four months and are required to post their score sheets in public. The score and selected comments from health inspectors are included in each report. All eating establishments are located in Statesboro, except where noted. To view all restaurant scores, visit dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections and select Bulloch County.





November 8

➤ Nonna Picci Pizza, 807 South Main Street ▲ Score: 94

Observed organic buildup on ice machine shield and on soda nozzles. Clean and sanitize both ice machine shield and soda nozzles. Observed a container of flour with a scoop being stored with its handle touching the product. Observed the front service prep top cooler with two doors that aren't in good repair. Ambient temperature is at 39 degrees F. Repair doors. Inspector: Adreanna Konadu.

➤ Southern Manor Retirement Inn, 1532 Fair Road

▲ Score: 97

Observed food and debris on the bottom of the reach-in freezer. Observed personal items being stored in the dry goods area. Corrected on-site; items were removed. Inspector: Konadu.

➤ Soyumi, 727 Buckhead Drive

▲ Score: 81

Observed employee drink stored without lid on food prep table during food preparation. Corrected on-site; person in charge properly stored drink to prevent contamination. Observed black buildup on the ice baffle of ice machine. Observed buildup on the soda nozzle of soda fountain. Equipment food-contact surfaces and utensils shall be clean to sight and touch. Correct by: 11/18. Observed heavy cream cold-holding above 41 degrees F. Corrected on-site; person in charge discarded food items. Inspector: Quentin Smith.

➤ Vera's Kitchen, 2855 Northside Drive West

▲ Score: 83

Observed employee drink stored without lid and straw in food prep area. Corrected on-site; person in charge discarded drink. Observed person in charge using hand sink as dumping sink. A hand-washing sink may not be used for purposes other than hand-washing. Correct by 11/08. Observed front hand-washing sink not providing warm water at a temperature of at least 100 degrees F. A hand-washing sink shall be equipped to provide tempered water at a temperature of at least 100 degrees F (38 degrees C) through a mixing valve or combination faucet. Correct by 11/11. Observed cooked chicken hot-holding below 135 degrees F. Corrected on-site; person in charge reheated chicken to 165 degrees F before returning to food service line. Observed multiple cooked food items stored in walk-in cooler without proper date-marking. Corrected on-site; person in charge discarded food. Refrigerated, ready-to-eat time/temperature control for safety food prepared and held in a food establishment for more than 24 hours shall be clearly marked to indicate the date or day by which the food shall be consumed on the premises, sold or discarded when held at a temperature of 41 degrees F (5 degrees C) or below for a maximum of 7 days. Corrected on-site. Inspector: Smith.

➤ Waffle House #2310, 30 Eddie Rushing Drive

▲ Score: 90

Observed chili hot-holding with internal temperature of 128 degrees F. Corrected on-site; out of temp food discarded. Keep lid on chili, keep warmer filled with water and keep a pan in all wells of the warmer to prevent evaporation and heat escape. Corrected on-site. Observed eggs held at ambient room temperature with no discard time. Corrected on-site; eggs replaced and times written on sign. Observed excessive dust buildup on vents and ceiling above food prep areas. Inspector: Aaron Jump.





November 14

➤ Bulloch Academy, 873 Westside Road

▲ Score: 85

Observed organic buildup inside ice machine. Wash/rinse/sanitize with frequency that prevents buildup. Correct by 11/24. Observed prepared pizza stored at room temperature without proper time log or discard times. Corrected on-site; person in charge stored food item in cold-holding unit. Inspector: Smith.

➤ Statesboro High School, 10 Lester Road

▲ Score: 99

Observed debris on top of warmer/oven in main kitchen. Non-food-contact surfaces of equipment shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue and other debris. Correct by 11/17. Inspector: Smith.





November 15

➤ Brown's Health & Rehabilitation Center, 226 South College Street

▲ Score: 94

Observed organic buildup inside of ice machine. Clean and sanitize ice machine within 72 hours and use store-bought ice until ice machine is cleaned. Inspector: Konadu.

➤ Orchid Asian Restaurant, 1525 Fair Road Suite 103

▲ Score: 82

Observed crab salad being stored uncovered in a reach-in cooler. Corrected on-site; person in charge covered food. Observed organic matter buildup inside of the ice machine. Corrected on-site; person in charge cleaned and sanitized during inspection. Observed crab salad, veggie salad and other foods without a 7-day discard date. Corrected on-site; person in charge dated foods. Observed fish being placed in reach-in cooler to cool without partial covering or overhead protection. Observed multiple food handlers prepping foods without a proper hair restraint. Observed utensils being stored in stagnant water at room temp. Corrected on-site; person in charge discarded water and replaced utensils and placed in hot water at 135 degrees F. Observed personal drinks being stored on prep table. Corrected on-site; drinks were moved. Inspector: Konadu.

➤ Ruby Tuesday #3191, 195 Northside Drive East

▲ Score: 91

Observed pasta salad with a temp of 46 degrees F at the salad bar. Corrected on-site; person in charge discarded pasta salad. Inspector: Konadu.





November 16

➤ Patterson's Station 67, 26 Independence Way ▲ Score: 90

Observed minor debris in reaObserved chicken cold-holding with internal temperature of 50 degrees F. Corrected on-site; out of temp food discarded. Clean floor drains in dishwashing area. Observed heavy grease buildup in vent hood and expired service sticker. Ventilation hoods must be serviced quarterly and kept clean between service dates. Correct by 12/15. Inspector: Jump.

➤ Southern Social, 125 Gata Drive

▲ Score: 84

Observed hand sinks without soap and paper towels. Observed outside bar without hand sink. Observed organic buildup and mold in ice machine. Observed cleaning bottles without labels with common name. Observed buildup on floors. Inspector: Marlin Thomas.

➤ The Blue Room, 1830 Chandler Road

▲ Score: 91

Observed hand sink without paper towels and hand soap. Observed food items without label of common name. Observed buildup on fry baskets, shelves under tables and equipment. Observed buildup on floors throughout facility. Inspector: Thomas.