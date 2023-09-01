Bud Light unveils specialty cans for Georgia Southern football

With Georgia Southern set to open the 2023 football season Saturday, Bud Light has released a limited-edition packaging featuring the university football team’s logo. According to a release from Bud Light, the special packaging and cans are now available at participating retailers.

Georgia Southern is one of more than 50 college football teams Bud Light is sponsoring with the specialty beer cans "to bring easy enjoyment to 21+ college football fans across the country throughout the season."

Part of the promotion includes a QR code on each can that may be scanned for a chance to win a flyover in a private jet at any game of the winner’s choice and other prizes.



