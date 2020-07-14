Bryan Realiza named Employee of Month at EGRMC

East Georgia Regional Medical Center has named Bryan Realiza, Stroke and Chest Pain Program Coordinator at East Georgia Regional Medical Center, its Employee of the Month for June.

Realiza has been employed at EGRMC since 2016..

“KBryan exemplifies a positive attitude at work every day. He never turns a job down, and is always a 'Yes, how can I help you?' type person. His dedication to his role is unwavering. Bryan has never met a stranger and has established contacts with all areas of healthcare, from EMS, Rehab facilities, American Heart Association, American Stroke Association, Department of Public Health, to transfer facilities and more. Bryan is very approachable and working with him on hospital accreditations has been enjoyable.

"He is not afraid of a difficult task or change, and is leading East Georgia Regional Medical Center even more in a positive direction."

"We congratulate Bryan on this well-deserved honor," said Erin Spillman, director of Marketing at East Georgia Regional Medical Center.

"We thank him for the passion he puts into his job and to EGRMC every single day."



