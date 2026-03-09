Bryan Co. couple found shot to death in their home

A husband and wife were found dead in their home just across the Bulloch County line Sunday afternoon, and the man suspected of killing the couple killed himself during a chase with law enforcement.

According to the Bryan County Sheriff's Office, a man later identified as Anthony Andrea Forney ran out of gas in the Nevils area. A nearby resident stopped to help, and Forney stole his truck went he went to get a gas can.

The truck owner called Bulloch County 911 to report the truck stolen. Bulloch County Sheriff's Office deputies and Georgia State Patrol troopers picked up the truck on GPS near Sally Mae's Restaurant on Highway 67, near Interstate 16. The vehicle was next located on Ash Branch Church Road in Bryan County.

Now joined by Bryan County Sheriff's Office personnel, law enforcement went to a home where GPS indicated the truck was parked. Forney was then seen leaving the home in a Toyota Camry. During the pursuit, police said the Camry abruptly stopped and flipped over. Forney was found dead inside with a self-inflicted gunshot.

Meanwhile, law enforcement entered the home where Forney took the Camry and found Kenneth C. "Craig" Lanier and Rhonda Lanier, both dead from gunshot wounds, police said.

Bryan County Sheriff Mark D. Crowe issued a statement Monday, which, in part, said:

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the Lanier family during this time of grief, when they need the support of this community more than ever. We also ask that this community keep the Lanier family in your prayers. In times like this, we are reminded that even in our most quiet, quaint, and peaceful communities, the worst of evil still exists."