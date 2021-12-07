Brother is suspect in Bulloch man’s shooting death

A Bulloch County man was shot to death Saturday and the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office has identified his younger brother as a suspect in the slaying.

According to a Monday release from Sheriff Noel Brown, deputies responded to J.M. Royal Lane about 11 a.m. Saturday on reports that a person had been shot. J.M. Royal Lane is located off Old Riggs Mill Road, just west of Cypress Lake.

Brown said deputies found a man lying on the front porch of the residence, deceased from an apparent gunshot wound. The man was identified as 40-year-old Stephen Richard Ebeling. The suspect in the shooting was immediately identified as Michael Christopher Ebeling, Brown said.

According to the release, Michael Ebeling, 36, was found inside the residence of the person who called deputies about the incident. No other persons were present during the confrontation between the two brothers, Brown said.

He was taken into custody without incident and criminal charges are pending in this case, Brown said.

The body of Stephen Ebeling was transported to the Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy.

Anyone who may have information about the incident is asked to contact Lt. Walter Deal Jr. at (912) 764-1788.