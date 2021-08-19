Brooklet, Portal and Register hold city elections qualifying

All of Bulloch County’s towns – Brooklet, Portal and Register, as well as Statesboro – have candidates qualifying this week for municipal elections Nov. 2, and the last day to qualify is Friday, Aug. 20, from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Candidates fill out paperwork and pay fees at the city hall in each town.

Only in Register and Statesboro is the office of mayor up for election this year, and both will have mayoral races, since more than one candidate has qualified in each.

Information on Register’s candidate qualifying was obtained from incumbent Register Mayor Barbara Rushing. She now has a challenger, Donnie Roberts, who previously served on Register City Council but has not served as mayor. Rushing has served at least six years as mayor.

“Yeah, I’m in there,” Rushing said, confirming she has qualified as a candidate for another term.

Two seats on the Register Town Council are also up for election: Seat 1, currently held by Richard Canady, and Seat 3, currently held by Sonya English. Canady had qualified for re-election, but English had not, as of midday Thursday.

However, Edmund Brannen has qualified to run for Seat 3, after English suggested earlier that she may not wish to continue on the council, Rushing said.

Candidates qualify at Register Town Hall, 7 Main St.

Qualifying fees in Register are just $25 for mayoral candidates and $15 for council candidates. The town’s elected officials are completely unpaid.

Brooklet council

In Brooklet, City Council Seats 3, 4 and 5 – currently held by William Griffith, Gregory Schlierf and Jim Stanoff, respectively – are up for election. As of Thursday, none of those three incumbents had turned in completed candidate materials.

In fact, the only candidate who completed the qualifying process during the first four days was James Harrison as a candidate for Seat 4, which Schlierf currently occupies, said Brooklet City Clerk Lori Phillips.

But a few other Brooklet residents had picked up packets of qualifying materials, including at least one of the incumbents and one potential candidate who intended to wait until Friday to offer for a seat that might otherwise be vacant.

“I have a feeling that tomorrow the rest of them will turn theirs in as well,” Phillips said Thursday.

Council candidates qualify at her office in Brooklet City Hall, 104 Church St. The fee is $54.

Portal council

Meanwhile in Portal, the three City Council posts up for election are Post 1, currently held by Sissy Carter; Post 3, currently held by Jerry Lanigan; and Post 4, currently held by Clay Williams. As of Thursday afternoon, incumbents Carter, Lanigan and Williams had signed up and each paid the $45 fee. But nobody else had, said Portal Qualifying Clerk Mike Arrieta.

He planned to be away Friday. But Portal’s other city clerk, Linda Herrington, would handle any further qualifying during the allotted 8:30 a.m.-noon and 1-4:30 p.m. hours, Arrieta said. The location is Portal City Hall, 27209 Highway 80 West.

Statesboro’s races

In Statesboro as of Thursday afternoon, no additional candidates had qualified since Monday, when there were qualifiers for all three available offices, with races for two of them. Those candidates are challenger Ernest Larry Lawton and incumbent Jonathan McCollar for mayor; challenger Kristine Yager-Rushton and incumbent John Riggs for City Council in District 4; and incumbent Phil Boyum, unopposed as of Thursday for the District 1 council seat.

Statesboro’s candidates qualify at the office of City Clerk Leah Harden in City Hall, 50 East Main St. The fees, based on 3% of the annual salary for each office, are $227 for council candidates and $560 for mayoral candidates.

Qualifying ends in all of the towns at 4:30 p.m. Friday.