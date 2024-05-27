Brooklet Elementary student is Georgia's 'Doodle for Google' winner

Brooklet Elementary School is home to Georgia's 2024 Doodle for Google winner, and you can vote online now through June 4 for her to be the national winner.

10-year-old Davine Chen received a special visitor at school Friday, an official representative from Google, who presented her with an award designating her as the state winner for Georgia in the 4-5 Grade category.

Chen is the daughter of Zhan Chen and Yuting Zou of Statesboro.

She is one of 55 winners, one for each state and territory of the United States. If selected as the national winner, Chen would receive a $55,000 college scholarship, a $50,000 technology prize for her school, plus her doodle would be featured on Google’s home page for 24 hours. Also, five national finalists will be selected who each will receive a $5,000 scholarship and their work featured in Google’s online doodle gallery.

To vote for Chen:

Visit https://doodles.google.com/d4g/vote/

Select the 4-5 Grade category and scroll down until you see the doodle with Georgia listed.

Click on Georgia, confirm you are not a bot, and then cast your vote for her artwork.

Vote before 9 p.m. on Tuesday, June 4.

Google held surprise school celebrations for each of the 55 state and territory winners across the nation. From this group that includes Chen, they will name five national finalists and ultimately, the national winner. Public votes will help determine the winner.

Davine Chen's "Doodle for Google" entry is entitled, "Celebration at the dawn of a new paradise."



The theme for the 2024 contest was "My wish for the next 25 years," which also references Google starting the contest 25 years ago. Chen's Doodle for Google entry is entitled, "Celebration at the dawn of a new paradise." It describes her wish visually and in writing.

She wrote, "I wish to dance with my family at the dawn of 2049, with “G”: a recycling bin filled with plastic-eating bacteria and fungi that turn waste into nutrients, “g”: a water-filtering drone, “l”: a floating nature-hotel that purifies the air and helps migrating birds. My wish is to use art and technology to restore a cleaner, greener planet for the next 25 years."

The Doodle for Google contest is open to K-12 students. According to Google's website, the artists could create their doodles using any materials they wanted. Also, they were allowed additional mediums of digital art, like virtual reality paintings, videos of stop-motion, songs and poems. Entries were judged for artistic merit, their creativity, especially use of the theme, and Google’s logo and letters.



