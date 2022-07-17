Brooklet Elementary rising second-grader Amayah Moore named Miss Elementary American Second Grade 2022

Brooklet Elementary rising second-grader Amayah Moore won the title of Miss Elementary American Second Grade 2022 on June 26 in Little Rock, Arkansas. Moore is the 7-year-old daughter of Vincent and Kimberly Moore, and sister of Kamera Moore.

Along with 171 outstanding young elementary girls from across the United States, Moore traveled to Little Rock June 22-26 for the highly-anticipated pageant that included a red carpet event, banquet, museum of discovery excursion, build-a-bear party, PJ party, arrival ceremony, parade, sponsors meet & greet and rehearsals. Representing Miss Heart of the South Second Grade, Moore competed in interview, evening gown and fun fashion, and had to submit a minimum of 10 verifiable community service hours to claim the honor of being crowned the national winner.

Along with winning the Miss Elementary America Second Grade National title, Moore was also awarded with the second grade national awards: Spirit, Overall Evening Gown, Community Service and Academic Achievement awards.

Moore has been involved in pageantry for the past three and a half years and has won several awards including top five in Pageant Planet’s Best in Pageantry 2021 evening gown, and has captured several titles at a local and state level, even winning a previous national title as 2021 USA Elite Little Miss and will be crowning her successor at the end of July in Charleston, South Carolina.

Moore was invited and walked at New York Fashion Week this past February, where her photo was featured on a billboard in Times Square. She also received the Beauty: It’s Everywhere Youth of the Year Award during her time in New York for her service. In addition, she was invited to walk in HiTechModa’s Fashion Show in Charlotte, North Carolina this past June and has upcoming fashion runway modeling opportunities scheduled late summer.

Through pageantry, Moore was signed with MMG, NYC Model and Talent Agency in September 2021. She has gone on multiple invitation-only castings for print and commercial opportunities and recently booked a paid opportunity with national retailer Carter’s where she is featured in their exclusive Simple Joys brand spring campaign on Amazon.com.

Moore plans to make the most of her reign as the 2022 Miss Elementary America Second Grade national queen and will continue to promote the Miss Elementary America’s national platform, B.R.A.V.E., an anti-bullying campaign which stands for Building Respect and Values for Everyone, throughout her school and community. She will continue her service project, collecting pop tabs for the Ronald McDonald House of the Coastal Empire’s program, “Home-away-from-Home” for the families of seriously ill children being treated at the hospitals, as well as continue to serve in her community.

In addition to pageants, Moore’s activities include All-Star competition cheer at Cheer South and gymnastics at Coman’s Gymnastics Academy. She also participates in community theater at the Averitt Center for the Arts, takes private dance and piano lessons, and is a member of the Miller Grove Missionary Baptist Church.



