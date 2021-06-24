Brooklet City Council meets 4:30 p.m. Friday; Greenway trail on the agenda

Brooklet City Council has called a special meeting for 4:30 p.m. Friday, June 25, at Brooklet City Hall.

The main agenda items will be discussion and possible approval of a purchase to replace a damaged storm water pipe, discussion and possible approval of a zoning ordinance request, and a discussion on the S&S Greenway expansion plan, according to the notice received Thursday afternoon from Councilman Brad Anderson.

Asked if this meant the council will only discuss and not vote on the Greenway trail issue, Anderson replied that Mayor Joe Grooms III said council members could vote if they feel the need and if all questions have been resolved.