Brooklet and Portal qualifying underway





The city of Brooklet and town of Portal have qualifying underway this week for Nov. 7 municipal elections, and Register was also scheduled to qualify candidates this week.

In Brooklet, Mayor Joe Grooms III has said he is not seeking re-election. Instead, Councilmember Nicky Gwinnett completed qualifying paperwork and paid the fee Monday to run for mayor. That leaves Gwinnett’s council position, Seat 1, which is also up for election, open to any other Brooklet citizens who meet the requirements and wish to qualify as candidates this week.

Brooklet Seat 2 Councilmember Bradley Anderson qualified for re-election Tuesday, reported City Clerk Lori Phillips, who is in charge of qualifying at Brooklet City Hall, 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. daily until Friday, Aug. 25. The qualifying fees are $54 for council seats and $90 for mayor.

In Portal, all three incumbents whose offices are up for election, Mayor Billy Boggs, Post 2 Councilmember Roy Johnson and Post 5 Councilmember Delina Woods, all qualified for re-election Monday, and there were no additional qualifiers as of late afternoon Tuesday, said City Clerk Mike Arrieta. Qualifying is open 8:30 a.m. until noon and 1 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. daily until Friday at Portal City Hall. Candidate fees are $288 for mayor and $45 for council seats.

Register had candidate qualifying planned for its Town Hall business hours, 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. Council seats 3 and 4, held by Tonya Boyd and Alfred Jones, respectively, are up for election, as well as Seat 5, left vacant by the resignation one year ago of Ann Ross. But Town Clerk Annette Waters said Monday she was checking with state officials on whether Register may have to re-do its process because of lack of sufficient public notice of its qualifying times.