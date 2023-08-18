The Statesboro High School Fine Arts Department presents its annual Broadway in the Boro show at the school's auditorium on Saturday, August 19.

The show features 25 musical numbers, skits, and poetry readings. With a little help from some special guest performers, including drama teacher Eddie Frazier, students showcase their acting, singing and dancing talents in scenes from many favorite musicals, including Grease, The Rocky Horror Picture Show, South Pacific, Les Miserables, and many more.

Fifty percent of all proceeds will be donated to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. The one-night-only show starts at 7 p.m. on Saturday, August 19. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students and are purchased at https://gofan.co/app/school/GA11899