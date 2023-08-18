By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Broadway in the Boro
Statesboro High showcases its talent in annual variety show Saturday
081823_SHS_BROADWAY_01.jpg
Meghan Geeter, far left, and the rest of the Statesboro High Theatre Troupe rehearse their finale from the musical Grease on Friday, Aug.18 for Saturday's annual Broadway in the Boro show. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

The Statesboro High School Fine Arts Department presents its annual Broadway in the Boro show at the school's auditorium on Saturday, August 19.

The show features 25 musical numbers, skits, and poetry readings. With a little help from some special guest performers, including drama teacher Eddie Frazier, students showcase their acting, singing and dancing talents in scenes from many favorite musicals, including Grease, The Rocky Horror Picture Show, South Pacific, Les Miserables, and many more.

Fifty percent of all proceeds will be donated to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. The one-night-only show starts at 7 p.m. on Saturday, August 19. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students and are purchased at https://gofan.co/app/school/GA11899

081823_SHS_BROADWAY_02.jpg
Reese Hardee put her stamp on "If They Could See Me Now" from the musical Sweet Charity during the final rehearsal before Saturday's show. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff
081823_SHS_BROADWAY_03.jpg
Annalia Small, top, grabs the spotlight while performing a scene from The Greatest Showman with Ann Parker and Lucy Keeley. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff
081823_SHS_BROADWAY_04.jpg
After starring in Statesboro High's production of Mamma Mia last spring, Shivam Patel, left, and Nhi Dao join with the SHS Theatre Troupe to reprise the number "Waterloo" to kick off the show. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff
081823_SHS_BROADWAY_05.jpg
Benny Stancel portrays the Monster in "Transylvania Mania" from the musical version of Young Frankenstein. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff
Sign up for the Herald's free e-newsletter