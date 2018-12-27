Bring One for Chipper starts Saturday, continues one week

Bring One for the Chipper, the annual effort to recycle natural Christmas trees, returns to Anderson’s General Store on Saturday morning, Jan. 4, only, but trees can be dropped off at the city’s public works headquarters throughout the week, until Jan. 11.

Free mulch and seedlings to plant will be available in exchange for the recyclable trees at specified sites on the two Saturdays only.

Anderson’s General Store, 23736 U.S. Highway 80, will provide a drop-off and chipping location, with mulch and seedlings, 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. this Saturday. City of Statesboro Public Works, 5 Braswell St., will be the drop-off and chipping location the following Saturday, Jan. 11, also with seedlings and mulch available, 9 a.m. until noon.

But between those dates, Jan. 5-10, people who can’t bring their tree on a Saturday or don’t want the seedlings and mulch can still drop off trees at Statesboro Public Works, 5 Braswell St. The county provides a chipper for use in the program, but trees dropped off at county convenience centers receiving yard waste will go to the inert waste landfill and not into the chipper program, a county official said.

Keep Statesboro-Bulloch Beautiful, sponsored by the city, coordinates the program, giving local people a way of disposing of the trees by them chipping into mulch or transforming them into fish habitat. This keeps trees out of the landfill so they do not take up space needed for non-recyclable waste, notes Keep Statesboro-Bulloch Beautiful Coordinator Amanda Ross.