Breast Cancer Awareness Month – All women recommended to start getting regular mammograms at age 40

The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force now recommends women who are at average risk for breast cancer get screening mammograms every two years starting at age 40. The recommendation is in response to the increase in breast cancer diagnoses in younger women and high mortality rates in Black women.

Women with strong family histories of breast cancer, African Americans and those of Ashkenazi Jewish descent should have a risk assessment at age 30 to see if a screening mammogram is needed before they are 40. Women who were previously diagnosed with breast cancer are recommended to be screened with magnetic resonance imaging, an MRI.

“The best chance for survival of any cancer is early diagnosis and treatment,” said Dr. Carla Branch.

“Mammograms can detect cancer before any symptoms, such as a lump, or spreading of the disease occurs, which can increase the likelihood of recovery.”

Here in Georgia, 8,181 new female breast cancer cases were reported in 2020, the most recent year data is available.

Early Detection Saves Lives

While mortality from breast cancer has declined in recent years, it remains the second most common cancer causing death in women. Lung cancer is the most common.

Fortunately, a screening mammogram can help detect breast cancer in its earliest and most treatable stages. East Georgia Regional Medical Center and Statesboro Imaging Center is encouraging women to schedule their screening now, because when breast cancer is detected early, life-saving treatment can begin right away.

Nearly all breast cancers can be treated successfully if found early. The most effective way to detect breast cancer at an early, treatable stage is to have regular mammograms. Since mammography became widely used in the 1980s, the U.S. breast cancer death rate in women has dropped 43 percent through 2020.

To schedule a mammogram, call Statesboro Imaging Center at (912) 764-5656 or, to make an appointment with Dr. Carla Branch, at Statesboro Family Practice visit https://www.eastgeorgiamedsurgassociates.com/all-appointments or call (912) 764-9684.

Statesboro Imaging Center is among an elite group honored to receive designation as a Breast Imaging Center of Excellence. Accreditation reflects that the facility meets or exceeds the standards set by the American College of Radiology for equipment, medical personnel and quality assurance.