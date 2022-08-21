The Breakfast Club to perform at the PAC on Sept. 23

The Performing Arts Center at Georgia Southern is kicking off their 20th anniversary, 2022-23 Mainstage Series with the ultimate blast from the past —The Breakfast Club is scheduled to take the stage Sept. 23 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets will go on sale on Sept. 9.



Rewind to the glory days of leg warmers and Aquanet with the longest-running, most recognized 80s tribute band in the United States. Formed in 1993, the group was the first of its kind. The mission was simple: create an entertainment group that embodied the enigmatic, creative and buoyant spirit of music and live performances of the original MTV generation of the 1980s. The band members have shared the stage with numerous music legends, including Whitesnake, Poison and Hootie and the Blowfish, and have had the privilege of performing for rock stars, movie stars, NASCAR legends and millions of the most amazing, fervent fans any band could ever hope for. Don’t miss this chance to relive the cassette era of rock and roll with outstanding live performances of your favorite hits from AC/DC, Journey, The Cure, Def Leppard and more.

“This is the perfect group to start off our season! Every song is a hit and it is guaranteed to bring you right back to simpler times with rocking hair,” said Stacie McDaniel, GSU PAC director.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for youth 17 and under and will be on sale at the PAC box office. Discounts are available for Georgia Southern students and faculty/staff. Group rates for groups of 10 or more are also available. Visit the box office in person Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., or purchase tickets over the phone at 912-478-7999 or online at www.georgiasouthern.edu/pac.