Boys & Girls Club postpones gala, working with Warner to reschedule

Citing COVID-19 safety recommendations, the Boys & Girls Club of Bulloch County has postponed its 15th Annual Kids and Community Gala, for which actor and director Malcolm-Jamal Warner was scheduled as the celebrity guest speaker, from this Thursday, Sept. 30, to a date yet to be determined.

“Yes, unfortunately, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the September event. We are working closely with Malcolm-Jamal Warner to reschedule for February 2022,” Jenn Morriss, the Boys & Girls Club’s marketing and communications director, replied in an email.

She provided the organization’s statement:

“As many of you know, the COVID-19 spread within our community is at a notable surge. Recommendations from public health officials are to limit social contact and avoid large gatherings. For that reason, we have made the difficult decision to postpone the 15th Annual kids & Community Gala.

“While disappointing, we are dedicated to keeping our supporters and attendees safe. Our generous sponsors are also committed to keeping our community safe and helping support our mission. …”

For 14 previous years, the annual gala, often with an internationally known celebrity speaker, has provided community donors an opportunity to meet some of the young people to the Boys & Girls Club’s programs serve. It is a major fundraising event for the charitable organization.

Warner, who rose to fame with his role as Theodore Huxtable in the NBC sitcom “The Cosby Show,” 1984-1992, now stars as Dr. A.J. Austin in the Fox medical drama “The Resident,” which premiered in January 2018. He has appeared in many other television shows and several movies during his career and continues to make guest appearances in other series.

Haunted Forest still on

While working with him to reschedule, Morriss said, the Boys & Girls Club is moving ahead with plans for another annual fundraising event, the Haunted Forest. Presented by Willingway, it is scheduled to open 8 p.m. until midnight Oct. 22-24 and 27-31 at The Clubhouse family fun center on Old Register Road, with tickets available online or $10 at the door.