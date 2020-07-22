Boy dies after rescue from river at Ogeechee landing

An 8-year-old boy died Monday after being taken Sunday to a Savannah hospital following an incident at the Highway 301 North Ogeechee River landing.

Bulloch County Coroner Jake Futch said Ahden Larry, 8, of Bulloch County, passed away Monday afternoon in spite of efforts to keep him alive.

Bulloch County 911 received a call just after 2 p.m. Sunday regarding a possible drowning. A bystander pulled the boy from the water, said Georgia Department of Natural Resources Sgt. Shaymus McNeel.

The child was at first unresponsive, but Bulloch County Fire Department first responders at the scene “performed lifesaving measures and a pulse was restored,” he said. Bulloch County EMS took the child to East Georgia Regional Medical Center, and he was later transported to Savannah.

Further examination revealed the boy suffered a head injury, McNeely said. The injury is being investigated by the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office to determine how it happened, he said. Futch said he was unaware of the reported injury and listed the child’s death as being due to drowning.

Sheriff’s investigators handling the case were not reachable for comment Monday.

