BoroFest set for 5 p.m. Friday downtown

Local entrepreneurs AJ Jetwani and Michael Blackmon are collaborating with Downtown Statesboro to host the inaugural BoroFest in downtown Statesboro Friday from 5-10 p.m.

The organizers said BoroFest will provide “a night to remember” for all ages of the community. Local restaurants, Tandoor & Tap, Vandy’s BBQ, Eagle Creek Brewing Co, and Vino 1910 will host live music along Vine Street, featuring the bands Jose Lopez and the Lounge Lovers, Hip-Oh, The Maybelles, Roshambeaux and Chyann Rose.

Attendees can purchase and enjoy food and drinks, including featured beers, cocktail specials, and wine from the restaurants along the street. Over 50 vendors will be present, offering shopping for clothing, sweet treats and more. There will also be a showing of classic cars along the street.

Parents can look forward to a night of fun for the whole family, as they can bring their children for a Kid’s Zone with bouncy houses or take a shot at the dunk tank. Also, there will be a cornhole tournament under the oaks behind Tandoor & Tap with prizes for the winners. Participants can register on-site from 4:30-5:30 pm.

A portion of the proceeds from the BoroFest will go to the Averitt Center for the Arts. This event is made possible by the support of local vendors and sponsors, including Sysco,

D & R Intensive Car Care, Synovus Bank, Party Harbor, Tormenta FC and Bulloch Solutions.

For more information, contact the Downtown Statesboro Development Authority mainstreet@statesborodowntown.com and visit the BoroFest Facebook and Instagram page for live updates on the event.