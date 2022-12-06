Boro woman faces assault charges after knife incident

A Statesboro woman faces aggravated assault charges following a stabbing incident that police say was part of a domestic dispute.

According to a release from Capt. Jared Akins with the Statesboro Police Department, SPD Patrol officers responded to East Georgia Regional Medical Center on Sunday at 7 p.m. when a man came to the hospital with a stab wound.

The man was interviewed and the incident was determined to have occurred at a residence in the 200 block of Henderson Street, Akins said. He was later released after being treated.

“Officers responded to that location and made contact with Anissa Rose,” Akins said. “Detectives determined that the stabbing was a result of an ongoing domestic dispute and that Rose was the primary aggressor.”

Rose, 32, was arrested and transported to the Bulloch County Jail where she remains pending further judicial action.

Akins said she is charged with aggravated assault/family violence, terroristic threats and possession of a knife during the commission of a felony.

Anyone with information on this case should contact Captain Jared Akins at (912) 764-9911 or submit an anonymous tip to tips@statesboroga.gov