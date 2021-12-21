Boro woman faces ag assault charge after man stabbed

A Statesboro woman faces charges of aggravated assault after a man was found stabbed in the back.

On Dec. 15 at 2 p.m., Statesboro Police Department Capt. Jared Akins said officers responded to Hillcrest Apartments on East Main Street on reports that a man was stabbed at that location.

Upon arrival, officers located the 23-year-old with a single stab wound to his back. He was transported to East Georgia Regional Medical Center for treatment and later released.

Akins said detectives obtained a search warrant and processed the scene. The victim’s girlfriend, Destiney McMillan was identified as the offender and arrested a short time later.

McMillan, 24, was transported to the Bulloch County Jail on one count of aggravated assault with family violence.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Det. Eric Short at (912) 764-9911 or submit an anonymous tip to tips@statesboroga.gov.